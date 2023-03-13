Original title: Gold bulls explode!If this resistance is broken, gold futures are expected to rise another $30 Gold, silver, crude oil and copper futures latest technical outlook analysis

24K99 News Monday (March 13) in the Asian market, stimulated by the sharp drop in the US dollar, gold futures rose sharply. Gold futures are currently at around US$1,890 per ounce, up more than US$20 within a day. The Kshitij Consultancy Service team (Kshitij Consultancy Service) wrote a new article on Monday to conduct a forward-looking analysis of the outlook for gold futures, silver futures, crude oil futures and copper futures.

Kshitij Advisory Services team wrote in the article that gold futures and silver futures have risen sharply, but need to overcome resistance at $1,900/oz and $21/oz to strengthen further bullish momentum.

gold,The Kshitij Advisory Services team pointed out that gold futures rose sharply to a high of $1,899.70 an ounce today, and then fell back from this level. If gold futures continue to break through $1,900 an ounce, this will make gold further bullish and rise towards $1,930 an ounce.

(Source of gold futures daily chart: Kshitij)

For silver,Silver futures once tested a high of $20.95 an ounce before falling back from there, according to the Kshitij Advisory Services team. Only a strong breakthrough of 21 US dollars / ounce can pave the way for silver futures to rise to 21.50-22.00 US dollars / ounce. As long as it stays below $21/oz, silver futures could trade between $21-$20/oz.

(Silver futures daily chart source: Kshitij) See also Forward-looking inflation indicators rebounded in January, and the United States suffered a setback in its fight against inflation! -Domestic News-Jellyfish Network crude oil,Brent crude oil futures have recovered from a low of $80.73 a barrel, according to the Kshitij Advisory Services team. As long as it stays above $80/barrel, the price of cloth oil may remain in the range of $80-85/barrel for a period of time. With a bullish view, it is expected that the price of cloth oil will rise to $84-85/barrel in the future. (Source of daily chart of Brent crude oil futures: Kshitij) WTI crude oil futures once tested $74.80 a barrel, in line with expectations, and rebounded from that level. As long as it remains above $74/barrel, WTI oil prices may remain in the range of $80-74/barrel for a period of time, with a bullish view, WTI oil prices are expected to rise to the upper end of the above-mentioned range. (Source of daily chart of WTI crude oil futures: Kshitij) Copper side,Copper futures remained in the range of $4.1-3.95/3.90 USD/lb as expected, Kshitij Advisory Services team said. If it continues to break through $4.10/lb, copper futures may test up to $4.15/lb. (Source of daily copper futures chart: Kshitij)

