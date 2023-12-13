Home » Gold closes: Pay attention to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, gold fluctuates and closes slightly higher – Mobile Finance
Gold Closes Slightly Higher as the Financial World Awaits Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Decision

As U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November, the financial world turned its attention to major central bank policy meetings for clues on monetary policy. This led to fluctuations in the price of gold, which closed slightly higher at the end of the trading day.

Spot gold was steady at $1,978.68 an ounce, up about 0.5% ahead of the data release. Gold futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $1.90, or 0.1%, to close at $1,995.60 an ounce.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% year-on-year in November, in line with economists’ expectations. CPI rose slightly by 0.1% month-on-month in November. This led to speculation on whether there would be significant rate cuts in the future.

“Inflation data was in line with expectations, but one really needs to see a strong decline to solidify those significant rate cuts. Gold prices will hover between $2,050 on the upside and $1,950 on the downside. Weak economic data and geopolitical tensions could push prices higher,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week, with an 80% likelihood of a rate cut in May. Lower interest rates tend to support zero-yielding gold.

Heraeus Metals provided an outlook for 2024, stating that if a recession occurs, the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken, which will help push gold prices to new highs. Gold prices are expected to trade between $1,880-$2,250.

See also  Water service, Arera data: Rome is first in the class

Following the release of the CPI data, the US dollar recovered its losses, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Traders will also keep a close eye on Thursday’s policy meetings from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Overall, the financial community is cautiously optimistic about the future of gold prices, with the ongoing focus on central bank decisions and economic data. However, it is advised that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. The stock market is risky, so caution is advised when investing.

