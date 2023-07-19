Gold Futures Hit Record High as Central Banks Increase Holdings: 9 Concept Stocks Benefit

Title: Gold Futures Reach Record High as Central Banks Continue to Increase Holdings

Date: July 19, 2023

In a remarkable turn of events, the price of gold futures soared to a record high, with the central bank showing consistent growth in its gold reserves for eight consecutive months. This surge has also led to increased capital flow in nine concept stocks from the north.

The main contract of Shanghai gold futures experienced an impressive opening, reaching higher levels throughout the day. The intraday price peaked at 463.18 yuan per gram, setting a new record since the contract’s inception in 2008. By the end of trading, gold futures had closed at 462.48 yuan per gram, representing a significant 1.54% increase. Silver futures also witnessed a simultaneous rise, with the main contract of Shanghai silver futures closing up 1.79%.

Experts believe that the surge in gold prices can be attributed to the continued increase in gold reserves held by central banks worldwide. Data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange reveals that China‘s official reserve assets have seen consistent growth in gold reserves since November of the previous year, totaling millions of ounces, equivalent to an 8.48% increase. Global central banks, apart from some exceptions like Turkey and Germany, have also shown a continued interest in gold purchases, according to the latest survey data from the World Gold Council.

According to Databao’s statistics, nine precious metal concept stocks have recently witnessed an influx of funds from the north, leading to increased positions and capital. Zijin Mining, Shandong Gold, and Intime Gold were among the notable beneficiaries, with increased holdings reaching 544 million yuan, 292 million yuan, and 234 million yuan respectively, based on average transaction prices.

However, the fluctuating price of gold in the first half of this year may have influenced the performance of the precious metal industry. Out of the seven concept stocks that have announced performance forecasts or semi-annual reports for the first half of 2023, only Shandong Gold and Intime Gold have reported a year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to their parents. Jingui Silver managed to reduce losses compared to the previous year.

As gold futures continue to set new records and central banks exhibit a growing appetite for the precious metal, the market remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the industry. Investors and analysts eagerly await further developments to gauge the impact on global financial dynamics.

