Gold Futures Soar to New Intraday Highs Following Fed’s Interest Rate Hike

Gold Prices Surge to New Intraday Highs After Fed Raises Interest Rates

Gold futures reached new intraday highs on Wednesday afternoon, hitting their highest level in nearly a week. The surge came after the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates as expected, but also left the possibility of further rate hikes open.

The Fed raised its target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%-5.5%, marking the highest level in 22 years. The central bank’s official statement released after the meeting provided no indication of when they might pause rate hikes again, leaving uncertainty in the market.

In response to the lack of guidance, gold prices jumped over $10 an ounce, according to George Milling-Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors. Gold futures for August delivery reached $1,976.30 an ounce in electronic trading, with prices peaking at $1,979.90 an ounce after the Fed’s announcement. This marks the highest intraday price for the most-active contract since July 20.

The rising interest rates were expected to boost the dollar and make gold more expensive for foreign buyers, while also increasing yields on US Treasuries. However, the opposite occurred on Wednesday, as the ICE U.S. Dollar Index fell nearly 0.4% to 100.99, supporting dollar-denominated gold prices. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note also dropped from 3.911% to 3.8579%.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, stated that although the rate hike felt unnecessary, he believes it may be the last one of the cycle. With inflation at 3% and interest rates at a 22-year high, there is less urgency from the Fed compared to previous meetings. Additionally, Rhind noted that the labor market was weaker than the previous year, which the Fed took into consideration.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the data-driven approach of the central bank and stated that further interest rate decisions will depend on inflation, employment, and economic growth. He noted that it is possible for the Fed to raise interest rates again in September or choose to remain on hold based on the incoming data.

Overall, market experts believe that the current cycle of rate hikes has largely peaked. Brien Lundin, editor of the Gold Newsletter, stated that regardless of whether there will be another rate hike, markets, especially gold, are factoring in the eventual lower interest rates. Gold prices have shown signs of bottoming out earlier this month and are starting to reflect the anticipation of lower rates.

As the end of the rate hike cycle appears inevitable, gold is seen as extremely valuable at current levels. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor the upcoming economic data to determine the future path of interest rates and its impact on gold prices.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

