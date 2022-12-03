Our reporter Yao Yao

On November 30 local time, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Fed may slow down the pace of interest rate hikes as early as the December interest rate meeting. Affected by this, on November 30 local time, the most active main contract in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market closed up 1.09% to $1,782.9 per ounce, up $19.3 per ounce from the previous day’s closing price.

Wu Qihong, chief researcher of Guangzhou Wanlong Securities Consulting Co., Ltd., told the “Securities Daily” reporter: “The minutes of the November monetary policy meeting released by the Federal Reserve show that most Fed officials believe that the pace of interest rate hikes should be appropriately slowed down. Powell’s speech also confirms that This market expectation. In addition, the fear of overseas economic recession remains unabated, and global inflation may remain high for a long time, and the value of gold as an asset allocation against economic recession and anti-inflation is highlighted.”

Gold Fundamentals Improve

rose nearly 9% in November

When reviewing the price trend of gold in 2022, Wu Qihong said: “The price of gold first surged this year and then fell back. Since March, it has experienced continuous decline for several months. The core factor is the impact of the Fed’s continuous and rapid interest rate hikes. November seems to It has stabilized and showed the characteristics of the bottom.”

Zhang Wen, head of the commodity strategy group of CITIC Futures Research Institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter, “In the first quarter of this year, driven by geopolitical factors, the Fed’s monetary policy expectations changed from hawks to doves, and the demand for hedging caused the premium of precious metals to rise sharply. , the main gold contract reached a maximum of 2078.8 US dollars per ounce on March 8, and silver reached 27.5 US dollars per ounce.”

“The overall pressure on gold prices in the second and third quarters was mainly due to the geopolitical shocks in mid-March that led to rising energy and food prices, and fluctuations in inflation expectations led to changes in the Fed’s monetary policy, leading to a decline in precious metal prices.” Zhang Wen said.

In November, gold prices showed signs of bottoming out. From November 1st to November 30th, local time, the most active main contract in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market rose by 8.95%, the largest monthly increase since August 2020.

Xia Fengguang, manager of Rongzhi Investment Fund under Paipai.com, told the “Securities Daily” reporter: “After the interest rate meeting in November, the market generally expects the Fed’s interest rate hike to peak. The environment has changed and is moving in a bullish direction.”

Wan Yijing, a precious metals researcher at Galaxy Futures, told a reporter from the Securities Daily, “At present, the yield of U.S. Treasury bonds and the U.S. dollar index are both down. Although the inflation data has fallen, it is not as fast as the expected rate hike, causing precious metals to stop falling and rebound.”

Gold ETF Fund

Position outflow slows down in November

In addition to macroeconomic factors supporting gold prices, from the perspective of supply and demand fundamentals, the recent demand in the gold market is also very strong.

From the perspective of the two major gold demands of global central banks and gold jewelry consumption, according to the data reported by the World Gold Council in November, the net purchase of gold by global central banks in the third quarter of this year was 399.3 tons, which was more than four times that of the same period last year, and the cumulative amount of the first three quarters Net purchases have exceeded the largest single-year net purchases since statistics began in 1967. Gold jewelery consumption was also strong in the third quarter, reaching 523 tonnes, up 10% year-on-year.

As for the reasons why the central bank bought a large amount of gold in the third quarter, Zhang Wen said that the first is to avoid the risk of loss from the fall of U.S. bond prices; the second is to avoid geopolitical risks; the third is “de-dollarization”; Reasonable configuration.

Wan Yijing believes that the sales volume of gold and silver jewelry is often inversely proportional to the price of gold and silver, but after the price falls to a certain level, the market’s desire to buy becomes stronger. In addition, the rise in risk aversion triggered by geopolitics has also increased the demand for physical gold in the market.

In terms of gold ETF fund holdings, as of November 30, the gold holdings of SPDR, the world‘s largest gold ETF fund, had grown to 908.09 tons. The outflow has narrowed compared to 19.13 tons.

iShares Gold Trust data show that as of November 30, iShares gold positions were 451.09 tons, compared with 458.24 tons of gold positions on October 31, and only 7.15 tons were outflowed, which was significantly higher than the outflow of 20.71 tons in October. narrowed.

Overall, the outflow of gold ETF funds slowed down in November. Zhang Wen said: “Gold ETFs reflect the risk aversion of the market and the needs of large financial institutions. Gold ETFs are generally used as long-term allocations for large financial institutions. The slowdown in outflows in November reflects that global asset allocation is already paying attention to the risk of a US recession in the future. and monetary policy shifts are possible.”

When predicting the price trend of precious metals, Wan Yijing said that the market is focusing on the expectation that the Fed will slow down interest rate hikes, but ignores the Fed’s remarks that it will not rule out raising the interest rate ceiling in the future. Therefore, gold and silver prices may fluctuate at the bottom. If the Fed stops tightening, it will boost the price of precious metals, and long-term investors can buy corresponding assets on dips.

Zhang Wen believes that if the expectation of the U.S. economic recession next year is fulfilled and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will gradually shift next year, precious metals have allocation value. However, if U.S. inflation is still lower than expected, the Fed may tighten further than expected.

(Editor: Wen Jing)