Gold market analysis: before falling to 1875.05, the market outlook still has further opportunities to rise



On Monday (January 16), spot gold hit a high and fell back. Earlier, it hit a new high since April 25 to $1,928.88 an ounce, closing at $1,917.60, down 0.09% throughout the day.

The U.S. market was closed on Monday to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There were relatively few data and news. After the short-term sharp rise in the price of gold, some short-term bulls took the opportunity to take profits, and gold fell back in an adjustment. But gold continued to be supported by expectations of a slowdown in the pace of Fed rate hikes. The Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December after raising rates four times in a row to 75 basis points last year. Most traders expect the Fed to further slow the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points at its first policy meeting of the year. Investors will also focus on U.S. retail sales data due on Wednesday (January 18). Some institutional analysts believe that the pace of U.S. retail spending is unsustainable because consumers maintain shopping habits during the pandemic. The worst is yet to come, with the full impact of Fed monetary tightening set to be felt in 2023. U.S. households appear to be spending far beyond their incomes, with spending set to slow sharply in the coming months. With inflation starting to pick up, and faster than the Fed expected, analysts expect the Fed to change its rhetoric soon. With inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy gradually under control, fund managers have aggressively increased their long exposure to gold on the grounds that the Fed’s eventual rate hike end point may not be as high as predicted, which has convinced investors that gold has room to rise.

On the technical level, the daily line level: unilateral rise; MACD golden cross, KDJ golden cross, the moving average is close to the long-term arrangement, the 55-day moving average is close to crossing the 200-day moving average, and the bulls still have the upper hand. The resistance at the high point on April 25 last year was around 1934.45, and the resistance at the high point on April 20 was around 1958.23. Since the top of 1920 is a dense transaction area in March 2022, the 1920 mark is also an important position, and the short-term increase in gold price is also relatively large. Before closing above the 1920 mark, the short-term gold price also faces the risk of high volatility adjustment or even short-term peak risk Risk, the initial support below refers to the 1910 mark, which is where the low point support was in New York last Friday, and then the 1900 integer mark, and the 10-day moving average is supported around 1875.05. .

Wang Gang, Guangdong Branch, Bank of China

Opinions are personal and do not represent those of the organization