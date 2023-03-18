Gold market analysis: Credit Suisse’s thunderstorms detonated risk aversion sentiment, gold continues to be eager to try



On Wednesday (March 15), the U.S. PPI data slowed down and the Credit Suisse crisis triggered a wave of panic among large banks in Europe and the United States. Safe-haven assets were favored. Spot gold continued to jump by 0.73% to close at $1917.20, and the highest intraday hit was 1937.31 Dollar.

On Wednesday, the United States announced that the year-on-year growth rate of PPI in February slowed to 4.6%, which was expected to be 5.4%, and the previous value was 6%. The data showed that the pressure on commodity costs has eased, and with the previous drop in CPI data, inflation expectations have further cooled. At the same time, retail sales have also cooled sharply, and the New York manufacturing index has shrunk for four consecutive months. The data further confirmed that US inflation is on the decline. The 2022 annual report released by Credit Suisse on Tuesday pointed out that its internal control of financial reporting has “significant deficiencies”, and pointed out that it has not yet prevented the outflow of client funds. Concerns about Credit Suisse sent European banks down 6.9 percent, their biggest one-day drop in nearly 13 months, and sent European and U.S. bond yields sharply lower. Investors are starting to question whether the Federal Reserve and other central banks can keep raising rates to curb inflation. The concern over the Credit Suisse incident at the same time is whether this will turn into a full blown global banking problem. Amid the turmoil in the banking sector, the market re-downgraded expectations for rate hikes. In the interest rate market, fed funds futures fell sharply, with the December contract falling to 3.767% from around 5% a week earlier. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves in tandem with interest rate expectations, fell 26.1 basis points to 3.964%. Based on futures pricing, there is a 60.1% chance the Fed will not raise rates at its March 21-22 policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. If the market bets that the Fed’s interest rate hike cycle will come to an end, or even lower interest rates, then the pressure on gold that has been suppressed by high interest rates for a long time will be greatly relieved, and gold may once again become the darling of investment products.

On the daily chart, after a slight correction on Tuesday, the price of gold gained support above 1900 and continued to rise, and various technical indicators showed an obvious upward trend. The initial resistance above is 1920, followed by the January 27 high of 1934.94. If it breaks through, the early February high of 1959.74 will become the target of the bulls. The initial support below is around the February 9 high of 1890.07, and the strong support is around the 55-day moving average of 1870.36. A surprise break from this level would weaken the bullish signal for the outlook.

Wang Gang, Guangdong Branch, Bank of China

Opinions are personal and do not represent those of the organization