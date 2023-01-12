Gold market analysis: support around $1860.50, be wary of the risk of a sharp retracement triggered by the U.S. CPI in December



On Wednesday (January 11), spot gold reached a new high of US$1,886.50 per ounce since May 6, and fell back at the closing stage, closing at US$1,875.30. Traders continued to bet that U.S. CPI data for December was expected to confirm a further retreat in inflationary pressures.

Gold has continued to rise in recent trading days, mainly because traders bet that recent economic data will slow down the pace of Fed rate hikes, leading to continued weakness in the U.S. dollar index recently. Bets against the dollar rose to 30,457 contracts last week, the most since August 2021, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at an event at the Riksbank on Tuesday that unpopular measures may be needed in the short term to stabilize inflation, while also emphasizing the central bank’s independence. He did not address the issue of raising interest rates at this event. On Thursday, the U.S. government will release U.S. inflation data for December, which could set the tone for the dollar’s next move. Economists expect that the overall U.S. consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI annual growth rate in December will continue to decline from 7.1% and 6.0% to 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s sales and trading department believes that U.S. inflation data for December due on Thursday is likely to be lower than expected. The firm sees an almost two-in-three chance that Thursday’s data will come within 10 basis points of consensus expectations, with a bias to the lower side. FXTM, a well-known institution, pointed out that from a technical point of view, with the blow of the “death cross” technical pattern, the US dollar index may suffer more pain. With the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) falling below the 200-day SMA, this marks a bearish turn in the outlook for the dollar, a major trend turn. FXTM also said that if U.S. inflation cools again on Thursday, the dollar may fall further. If the US dollar index breaks below 103.00 and continues to weaken below this level, this could lead to a further decline in the index towards 101.30. In this way, it is self-evident that it will promote further strengthening of gold prices.

On a technical level, the daily chart shows that gold is trading well above its major moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) moving firmly up and above the longer-term moving average. At the same time, technical indicators continued to extend towards overbought territory, reflecting investors’ lack of selling interest, while maintaining the upward trend in gold prices. Judging from the 4-hour trend chart, there may be a small-scale profit adjustment in the short-term gold price, but the downside is expected to be relatively limited. Gold prices are bouncing back and forth in a tight $20 range, with technical indicators looking slightly overbought, but not suggesting fresh selling. At the same time, the price of gold is holding the 20-period moving average around $1860.50/oz to provide support. On the whole, gold bulls seem to have the upper hand in the near future. But we should also be wary of the risk of a sharp retracement of gold caused by the super strong CPI in the United States tonight.

Wang Gang, Guangdong Branch, Bank of China

Opinions are personal and do not represent those of the organization