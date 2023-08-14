Gold Market Analysis: Threat to Support at $1,900 If Below $1,910

Title: Gold Market Slips as U.S. Dollar Strengthens and Economic Data Paints a Mixed Picture

Subtitle: Inflation concerns and rising U.S. Treasury yields exert pressure on gold prices

Date: August 11, 2022

Spot gold prices suffered a slight decline on Friday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. Treasury yields. Closing at $1,912.14 per ounce, with a daily high of $1,920.92 per ounce and a low of $1,910.56 per ounce, spot gold experienced its worst weekly performance since late June, falling $29.03 or 1.49% over the past week.

One of the factors influencing gold’s performance was the release of U.S. inflation data, which revealed a slightly weaker figure than expected. However, concerns over a potential resurgence in inflationary pressures, coupled with fears of climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, dampened sentiment for gold demand among investors.

San Francisco Fed President Daly emphasized that further measures were necessary to rein in inflation, despite the consumer price index (CPI) rising only 0.2% in July. The volatility continued with the release of another important inflation report on Friday. The U.S. Labor Department announced that the producer price index (PPI) rose by 0.3% in July, marking the largest gain since January. The core producer price index, excluding volatile food, energy, and trade services prices, also rose by 0.2% in July.

These upward trends in inflation indicators complicate the outlook, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate may not be easily achieved. Consequently, expectations for a quick reversal in the high interest rates of the dollar are diminished, with a possibility of further increases not being ruled out.

Another factor impacting gold prices is consumer sentiment. The American public’s expectations for headline inflation over the next year dipped to 3.3% in August, and expectations for inflation over the next five years also experienced a slight decline to 2.9%. Consequently, skepticism remains prevalent regarding the Federal Reserve’s likelihood of raising interest rates further in the current cycle.

From a technical standpoint, the stochastic indicator on the daily chart continues to signal a downward trend in gold prices. The Bollinger Bands channel displays a bearish signal as prices move along the lower rail. On the short-term 4-hour chart, gold remains suppressed below the short-term moving average, while technical indicators suggest a weakening trend.

Currently, at the $1,910 level, bulls and bears are fiercely vying for control. A fall below the $1,910 mark will seriously threaten the support at the key $1,900 level. Should prices decline further, the next support levels to watch are at $1,890 and $1,865. Given the lack of favorable factors, gold’s prospects for recovery appear challenging.

Wang Gang from the Guangdong Branch of the Bank of China offered their personal opinions on the matter and clarified that they do not represent the organization’s views.

In conclusion, the gold market faces headwinds driven by a stronger U.S. dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields, and encouraging inflation indicators that could keep the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates further. Investors will closely monitor forthcoming economic data for any signs of a shift in the Fed’s stance, as it could provide a potential opportunity for gold to rebound from its recent decline.