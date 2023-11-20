Gold Market Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy and Expectations for Gold Prices

“Gold Maintains High Price as U.S. Monetary Policy Shifts Expected to Heat Up”

Spot gold held steady near US$1,980.20 per ounce last Friday, reaching a two-week high of US$1,993 at the start of the session. This steady rise comes on the back of expectations for U.S. monetary policy shifts, as well as the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Recent data showing weak inflation in the United States has led to increasing expectations of an inflection point in U.S. dollar interest rates, causing U.S. Treasury yields to plummet and the U.S. dollar index to fall sharply. This has given gold bulls a reason to push for a sharp rebound in gold. However, as the week progressed, monthly data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed an increase in housing starts and building permits, causing some hesitation in the gold market.

The biggest factor currently affecting the trend of gold is the expectation of future changes in the U.S. dollar currency. The market is digesting the expectation that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in December, and is even considering the possibility of an interest rate cut in the first half of 2024. This has enabled gold prices to maintain a high price range.

Looking ahead, the release of the latest FOMC minutes and October existing home sales data on Tuesday, followed by October durable goods data, November University of Michigan consumer sentiment data, and weekly jobless claims on Wednesday are expected to provide insights into the future direction of gold prices. If U.S. economic data continues to show poor performance, gold is expected to be boosted and try to reach higher. On the contrary, it is feared that gold will be suppressed and show a volatile downward trend.

Wang Gang, from the Bank of China Guangdong Branch, says, “These are my personal views only and do not represent the views of my institution.”

As the gold market continues to navigate the complex dynamics of U.S. monetary policy shifts and economic data, investors and traders are watching closely to see how gold prices will respond in the coming weeks.

