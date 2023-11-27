Gold market forecast: Powell, US GDP and PCE inflation data are coming, gold prices may rise towards 2040_Hot Spot Tracking_Foreign Exchange_Securities Star

Gold Prices Expected to Rise Towards $2040 as U.S. Economic Data is Released

Driven by the weakening of the U.S. dollar, spot gold closed up more than $20 last week and is predicted to continue to rise towards $2040 per ounce. FXStreet analyst Eren Sengezer believes that the outlook for gold remains bullish, especially with important U.S. economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials on the horizon.

Spot gold prices rose by 1.1% last week, closing at $2,002.48 per ounce, with a high of $2,007.57 per ounce. The weakening U.S. dollar index and weak economic data have prompted a shift in Federal Reserve policy, which is expected to bring tailwinds to gold prices in 2024.

This coming week, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis will release a revised annualized rate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which could impact the dollar and help drive gold prices higher if the growth rate is significantly lower than the initial value of 4.9%. Additionally, the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index and the U.S. ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for November are also key events that will influence gold prices.

Investors will be closely monitoring comments from Fed officials before a quiet period begins on December 2, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set to speak next Friday. Furthermore, technical buyers may take action if gold confirms support at $2,000 per ounce, setting $2010/oz and $2040/oz as the next bullish targets.

Overall, the outlook for the gold market remains positive, with the potential for gold prices to rise towards $2040 as U.S. economic data is released in the coming week.