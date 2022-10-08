Original title: Gold Market Outlook: US CPI will debut next week!Gold may face huge risks, this scene may trigger an explosive market at the end of the year

24K99 News Although the gold market has suddenly recovered above $1,700 this week, it is still at risk. Analysts pointed to inflation data due next week as a decisive factor in bearish and bullish sentiment towards the end of the year.

Gold prices got off to a strong start to the fourth quarter after falling for six straight months between April and September. COMEX December gold futures closed down 0.7% on Friday (October 7) at $1,709.30 an ounce, up about 2.4% for the week.

Precious metals climbed amid rising financial market risks and a potential slowdown in economic growth. The negative news has increased bets on the Fed exiting its aggressive tightening cycle.

“Some major risk events on the horizon have helped gold recover. The deadline for UK bond purchases is a week away and they may have to announce measures over the weekend. The BOJ has to intervene to support the yen. We may see the central bank take more Urgent action, which points to heightened risk in global markets,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. “That’s why there are a lot of bets on the Fed’s policy shift soon.”

But not all macro data agree with this view. The September nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday reconfirmed that the U.S. employment picture remains strong, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%. According to analysts, the Fed will not rush to change its policy.

“The report shows that the impact of tightening monetary policy has yet to be felt,” said Everett Millman, precious metals expert at Gainesville Coins.

According to CME’s “FedWatch” tool, the market is pricing in a 78% chance of another 75 basis points of interest rate hikes at the November meeting. This will be the fourth consecutive rate hike of this magnitude.

“Prices aren’t falling fast enough. The Fed’s hawkish rhetoric is still going to be very hawkish, and that’s a tough environment for gold. We’re going to see gold fall further easily.”

Analysts warned that this week’s gains in gold prices could reverse if expectations for a rise in interest rates rise.

“It could be a short-lived uptick, partly because the investment rationale for a lot of people holding gold is that the Fed might adjust and slow rate hikes. Our base case is that we’ve seen other central banks start to turn. But other central banks Will change its stance faster than the Fed. The U.S. central bank is unlikely to change its stance quickly because that would damage its credibility,” Millman said.

Employment is a lagging indicator

As markets continue to digest the latest macro data, we must remember that employment is a lagging indicator.

“It takes nine to 18 months for changes in rate hikes to filter through to the economy. If inflation starts to cool, the case for further rate hikes before rate hikes take effect does increase the likelihood that the Fed will be too hasty.” “The Fed may be more worried It looks like it’s dealing with inflation, not a necessity. For gold, that means some serious weakness in the short term. But at the end of this year or early next year, if the effects of higher interest rates filter through, gold prices could see There was an explosive rise.”

Meanwhile, some of the factors underpinning gold prices are geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine, the growing nuclear threat and the energy crisis.

In addition, seasonal factors are also favorable for gold. “We’re entering the festival season in India, followed by the wedding season. There’s also a huge increase in gold imports from Turkey and China.”

Next week’s inflation data will be eye-catching

The consumer price index (CPI) for September will be released next Thursday, the main event for the market next week. Any cooling will increase bets on the Fed to adjust policy and push gold prices higher. Meanwhile, a better-than-expected report could spark another sell-off in gold.

“The market is seeing some real demand destruction as rate hikes play out across the system,” Moya said. “There is still a fair amount of bets that the Fed will turn. If (inflation) is in line or above expectations, gold is short-term. It could be in trouble. But this could be the last time the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points. After November, the U.S. central bank will consider easing the pace of rate hikes.”

Market consensus is that U.S. inflation will reach 8.1% in September, compared with 8.3% in August. Core annual inflation is expected to climb to 6.5% from 6.3%.

“Headline inflation will be subdued by the lagged effect of lower gasoline prices, which may also translate to a degree in lower airfares. However, the core (excluding food and energy) segment will continue to grow rapidly,” ING chief executive (ING) international economist James Knightley said.

Focus next week

Next Wednesday: US PPI

Next Thursday: US CPI, initial jobless claims

Next Friday: US retail sales, University of Michigan consumer confidence index

