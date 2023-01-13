Gold Market Weekly Review: Gold prices soared past the 1900 mark, US inflation peaked, FED is expected to slow down interest rate hikes



On Friday (January 13), the price of gold maintained a fluctuating and rising trend this week, and the price of gold broke through the key integer mark of 1,900 US dollars in one fell swoop, opening up room for further rise. Many factors are supporting the rise in gold prices. These factors include signs of peaking in U.S. inflation, expectations for a sharp rate hike by the Federal Reserve have cooled, and Fed officials’ tone of slowing rate hikes has supported gold prices.

In addition, fears of a global recession, optimism about China‘s reopening, geopolitical concerns, and gold purchases by central banks around the world all support the rise in gold prices.

Looking forward to next week, investors need to pay close attention to the speeches of officials from the Federal Reserve, as well as important economic data such as the US PCE. In addition, focus topics such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the Iran nuclear negotiations should also be paid attention to. Next, let us make a more detailed interpretation of the factors that affect the price of gold this week.

Gold price daily chart trend

U.S. inflation shows signs of peaking, Fed’s sharp interest rate hike expectations cool down to support gold prices

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor this week, the U.S. consumer price index CPI fell by 0.1% month-on-month in December. This is the first decline in more than two and a half years, which has brought some hope to the market that inflation is now on a continuous decline channel , Strengthening market bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, supporting gold prices.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that the year-on-year increase in the consumer price index (CPI) fell to 6.5% in December from 7.1% in November, the lowest level since October 2021, in line with market expectations and a month-on-month increase in November. It fell 0.1% after a 0.1% decline, the first drop since May 2020. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy prices) fell to 5.7% year-on-year from 6.0% in November, the smallest increase since December 2021, and rose 0.3% month-on-month after rising 0.2% in November . The December CPI data, combined with lower-than-expected readings in previous months, point to more consistent signs that inflation is slowing, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate hikes to 10% at its next meeting, which ends on Feb. 1. 25 basis points to pave the way.

However, while U.S. inflation has fallen steadily, it remains well above the Fed’s 2 percent target and the labor market remains tight, which could force the Fed to continue its tightening of monetary policy. According to the Fed Watch tool of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points in February to the range of 4.50%-4.75% is 93.2%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 50 basis points is 6.8%. The probability of a rate hike of 25 basis points is 18.9%, the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 50 basis points is 75.7%, and the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 75 basis points is 5.4%.

Fed officials release tone of slowing rate hikes, pressure dollar to support gold prices

Harker, chairman of the Philadelphia Fed, took the lead in saying that the Fed’s future interest rate hikes will be converted to 25 basis point increments. At the same time, Richmond Fed President Barkin also mentioned that it is “reasonable” to guide more cautiously as the Fed works to suppress inflation. And Atlanta Fed President Bostic also said on Thursday that data showing that inflation slowed in December is “really good news,” suggesting that inflation is slowing and could allow the Fed to scale back its rate hike to 25 percent at its upcoming meeting. base point.

Boston Fed President Collins supports a slowdown in rate hikes. Collins said he is inclined to support a 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed meeting on February 1. “I think 25 or 50 is reasonable; at this stage I’m leaning toward a 25-point hike, but that’s very data-dependent, and as we get closer to a no-change rate hike, a slow adjustment will allow We have more time to assess the incoming data before each decision. Narrowing the adjustment gives us more flexibility.” Collins said she favored raising interest rates to just above 5% this year, possibly It will raise interest rates by 25 basis points three times in February, March and May, and then maintain it until the end of 2023.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at the Riksbank-hosted International Symposium on Central Bank Independence, said the Fed’s independence from political influence is critical to its ability to fight inflation. That independence requires the Fed not to get involved in issues such as climate change that fall outside the purview of Congress. We are not and will not be climate policy makers. The Fed must resist the temptation to broaden its scope to address other important social issues. Taking on such goals diminishes our independence. The Fed has little responsibility for climate-related financial risks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made no comment on the current outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in a speech prepared for the Riksbank Independence Symposium.

Gold prices supported by global recession fears

The World Bank lowered its global economic growth forecast, weighing on oil prices. The World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday that the global economy is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2023, well below the 3% forecast in June. U.S. GDP is expected to grow 0.5% in 2023, down from the 2.2% forecast in June; the weakest non-recessionary performance since 1970. The growth outlook is dimmed by monetary tightening, a slowdown in the U.S., the euro zone, China, and the spillover effects of the war in Ukraine. Euro zone GDP is forecast to be flat in 2023, compared with a June forecast of 1.9 percent growth, as energy costs soar and borrowing costs rise. Investment in emerging market and developing economies is expected to grow at a rate of 3.5% through 2024, half the rate of growth over the past 20 years. Growth in China slows to 2.7% in 2022 due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but will pick up to 4.3% in 2023.

“As the global economic outlook deteriorates, various crises are also intensifying.” World Bank President David Malpass believes that global capital is absorbed by those advanced economies with extremely high levels of government debt and rising interest rates. In this scenario, emerging market and developing economies are subject to debt stress and may experience subdued growth for many years to come. At the same time, development gains in areas such as education, health, poverty reduction, and infrastructure have already been reversed, a trend that will be exacerbated by weaker economic growth and business investment, and make it harder for countries to respond to climate change-related risks. need.

According to Barclays’ latest forecast, GDP growth slowed in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of last year, while demand for labor slowed down. The bank expects GDP growth in the fourth quarter to grow by 2.0%. Barclays said it expected a mild recession to start in the second quarter and continue into the fourth quarter, citing a decline in manufacturing activity. The bank also reiterated its expectations for the path of interest rates, predicting that the Fed will reduce the target range of the target federal funds rate to 4.5%-4.75% by the end of 2023, and continue to cut interest rates next year, reaching 3.0%-3.25% by the end of 2024.

Many central banks around the world buy gold, supporting the rise in gold prices

The latest data from the People’s Bank of China shows that in December 2022, it will again increase its holdings of gold by 970,000 ounces. As of the end of December, China‘s gold reserves were 64.64 million ounces. It was the second month in a row that the People’s Bank of China added to its gold holdings, adding 1.03 million ounces in November. Prior to this, the central bank’s gold reserves had remained at 62.64 million ounces for 38 consecutive months.

The analysis pointed out that the Chinese central bank’s increase in gold holdings may be due to consideration of the shift in U.S. monetary policy and the shift in U.S. economic momentum. The U.S. dollar index peaked and fell from 114. As competing products, gold and the U.S. dollar are two important products that must be selected in the global financial market. As the U.S. dollar turns lower, many commodity prices will fall, while the price of gold will rise against the U.S. dollar. For countries with large US dollar reserves, converting part of their US dollar reserves into gold reserves can better maintain the value of their own reserves.

The analysis pointed out that the current proportion of gold in China‘s official reserves is about 3.5%, which is relatively low compared with 20%-30% in many developed countries. Funds are a very important part, so foreign exchange reserves generally hold foreign government bonds or assets denominated in foreign currencies. With the development of China‘s economy, for the sake of financial security, it is in line with the law of development to replace more of the foreign reserves with gold.

In fact, many central banks have increased their gold holdings in recent months. According to the “Global Gold Demand Trend Report” released by the World Gold Council, the total amount of gold purchased by global central banks in the third quarter of 2022 alone is close to 400 tons, setting a new high for the total quarterly purchase of gold since 1967.

According to Krishan Gopaul, data manager of the World Gold Council, in November 2022, global central banks will buy 50 tons of gold net, an increase of 47% from the 34 tons of gold purchased in October (revised). Among them, three central banks purchased a total of 55 tons of gold, and two central banks sold a total of 5 tons of gold, which generally shows the central bank’s strong demand for gold.

In this regard, analysts said that under the judgment of the weakening of the US dollar, the potential recession and stagflation of the US economy, the central banks of other countries may also make a decision to increase their gold holdings in order to stabilize the exchange rate and intrinsic value of their currencies.

China reopening optimism weighs on safe-haven dollar, supports gold

Upbeat news from China boosted gold demand. As China reopens to international tourism and completely abandons the zero-crown policy, coupled with an optimistic speech by Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, the market is betting on an optimistic outlook for China‘s economic growth.

Many are eager for a long-awaited reunion as China opens its borders, which have been nearly closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tourists are reportedly pouring in from air, land and sea.

“Two billion trips are expected this quarter, almost double last year’s figure and a return to 70% of 2019 levels,” the Chinese government reported in announcing the lifting of the lockdown.

On the other hand, Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, said in an interview: “As China optimizes its measures to deal with the new crown pneumonia epidemic and its economic policies continue to take effect, the world‘s second largest economy is expected to rebound quickly.” Based on The earlier-than-expected reopening of China‘s borders could fuel a stronger economic rebound this year after herd immunity is achieved. Some market analysts raised their 2023 GDP growth forecast to 5.2% from 4.8% previously.

Concerns about the geopolitical situation continue, supporting risk aversion and supporting gold prices

On the one hand, sources said the White House will discuss the recent crackdown on the export of chip-making tools to China with Japanese and Dutch officials during an upcoming visit. The message also said White House officials would not commit the two countries to similar restrictions “immediately.” The news heightened concerns about a geopolitical wrangling between the United States and China, adding to risk aversion.

On the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has lasted for almost a year with no end in sight. A few days ago, Russia changed the commander-in-chief of military operations and raised the rank of the commander-in-chief, and the conflict is intensifying. Poland recently provided Ukraine with “Leopard” tanks. They also emphasized that this move is aimed at putting pressure on other NATO countries to make them join the operation. Poland and Lithuania also expressed support for Ukraine joining NATO as soon as possible. The above-mentioned operations will undoubtedly anger Russia and make the situation between Russia and Ukraine even more tense.

Russian exchange will increase the administrative level of the commander-in-chief. At the end of February last year, Russia took military action against Ukraine, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out. On January 11, local time, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu announced the replacement of the commander-in-chief of the regional joint forces of Russia’s special military operations against Ukraine, and Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, will take over.

The media pointed out that the reason for raising the rank of commander-in-chief is that there are more tasks to be completed during the implementation of special military operations. command efficiency.

In addition, the negotiation window for the Iran nuclear agreement will not be open to the United States indefinitely. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Kanani said at a regular press conference that according to the common requirements of Iran and the United States, information exchanges are being carried out through different channels. Iran is ready to complete the negotiations while safeguarding national interests, and Iran’s position on this issue has always been clear. Kanani emphasized that the United States is a party that violates the Iran nuclear agreement, and the window to reach a performance agreement at the diplomatic level will not be open to the United States indefinitely.