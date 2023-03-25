The enormous environmental damage caused by gold mining is well known. According to a new study, mining is also economically unnecessary: ​​the entire gold requirement can be covered with recycling.

Gold mines cause enormous environmental damage. One British study brings catchy numbers. Small-scale prospectors looking for gold are responsible for almost two-fifths of the global release of mercury, which has nerve-damaging effects, among other things. Arsenic and cyanide are released into the environment from industrial mining, even in industrialized countries such as the USA and Canada. The need for water is also huge; gold mines in the Senegal river basin consume up to a tenth of the water runoff in the dry season.

So far, so well known. With the help of a model, the four researchers are now showing that it is relatively easy to do without gold mining altogether. Because less than a tenth of the precious metal mined worldwide is used in industry. The remainder is used either as money – including central bank reserves – or for making jewellery. However, gold can also serve as an investment if mining is stopped and the supply drops drastically; the material becomes even more valuable as a result. And industry needs can easily be met with recycling, which already accounts for almost a quarter of the annual gold supply.

What remains is the demand for jewelry. According to the authors, it can also be made from alloys that only partially consist of gold. They compare the traditional preference for gold with that for ivory: culture and tradition would not be accepted as a reason to kill elephants. And even if only recycled gold were traded and the purchase ended as an investment at the same time, there would be something left over for jewelry.

The thought model is intended to show that gold mining is dispensable – it is not a recipe for the transition there. To do this, ways would have to be found to enable the estimated 150 million people who live from small-scale gold mining to earn other incomes. Mining companies would also have to write off the book value of gold deposits that remain in the ground. According to the study, both are comparable to the search for a socially acceptable exit from coal. However, fossil raw materials cannot be recycled – and the study shows that it is economically and socially much more difficult to get by without them than without fresh gold.