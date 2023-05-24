Home » Gold: monetary policy showdown – or not?
Business

Gold: monetary policy showdown – or not?

by admin
Gold: monetary policy showdown – or not?

Es one of the peculiarities of the gold asset class is that investors shouldn’t wish for its price to rise. Because the precious metal is something like a clinical thermometer for the situation in the world, whether it is about geopolitical crises, distortions in the banking sector or the state of the paper money system. As a result, wise gold investors know that the asset class should serve as a form of insurance in their portfolio, which they hope will never fail. However, whether it really stays that way seems more uncertain than ever. In any case, in view of the parameters described, it is at least logical that the price of the yellow metal is close to its all-time highs in almost all paper currencies.

See also  International Observation｜Change breeds change in the changing situation-International-China Industry Network

You may also like

Energy – Netzagentur chief pleads for prudence in...

EU, warning to Italy on Pnnr and tax...

Citizens’ benefit: Hartz IV replacement leads to a...

Moratti Jr enriches Emotion Network. Soon a second...

Market expects U.S. interest rates to remain high...

Germany’s other wind power problem – WELT

The nuclear implications of the G7 meeting in...

Habeck’s strange home game in the German electronics...

Prada, ready to double: after Hong Kong listing...

German economy: minus 1 percent? The index that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy