Gold prices are under short-term pressure due to FED interest rate hike expectations, but the long-term outlook is still optimistic



On Monday (February 2), after the price of gold closed down for four consecutive weeks last week, the price of gold started this week to maintain a volatile trend. Markets fear the Fed will have to take more aggressive steps to bring inflation down to 2%. Rising expectations of a sharp rate hike by the Federal Reserve have put pressure on gold prices in the short term, but analysts remain bullish on the long-term outlook for gold prices.

The market will also be hit by important U.S. economic data this week, including U.S. GDP revisions and core PCE price index and other important data. Specific data that needs attention. Tuesday: U.S. Existing Home Sales, Manufacturing PMI. Wednesday: FOMC February meeting minutes, FOMC Commissioner Williams speaks. Thursday: U.S. Q4 GDP, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims. Friday: US PCE price index, US new home sales.

More Fed tightening is bad for gold

Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities, said: “The next move by the Fed may be to raise interest rates by 50 basis points. The central bank may not be able to stop there. This means higher interest rates will last longer. Inflation will be higher than many people expect. More sticky. We’ve got confirmation of firm economic data. The problem for gold is that the dollar has been climbing, which is not good for gold prices. The assumption that the dollar will weaken quickly is being questioned.”

For those playing the long game, there are two drivers to watch closely, said Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. The first is new expectations of additional Fed tightening. The Fed will clearly continue to tighten policy aggressively. Fifty basis points has shocked many traders, and even though a 50 basis point hike may not work, the Fed will still raise rates in March, May or even June. “

“The second thing to watch out for is recession risk, which will start to climb as the Fed continues to raise rates. We appear to be in a recession. This is an economy that needs a recession to bring down inflation. The market will start to believe that,” Moya said. One point, all the recession talk is good for gold.”

“The Fed’s turnaround is a pipe dream,” said Frank McGhee, director of precious metals traders at Alliance Financial. “Continued inflation will lead to higher terminal rates and longer fed funds rates.” Higher interest rates translate into lower metal prices. “

Gold’s long-term bullish outlook remains favorable

Although the Federal Reserve’s active monetary policy has put pressure on the short-term trend of gold prices, analysts are still optimistic about the long-term prospects of gold prices in the future.

To put gold’s price action in perspective, we must take a closer look at the bond market. Yes, bond yields are rising again as persistently higher inflation could force the Fed to raise interest rates to 5.50% in the coming months.

Adding to the challenge for gold, short-dated bonds are delivering positive returns for investors, making them an attractive safe-haven asset again. However, here lies the problem.

The U.S. bond market has seen the largest inverted yield curve in 40 years. The U.S. economy has been more resilient than expected, but that doesn’t mean the threat of a global recession has diminished. Some economists say the recession is not a question of if but when.

Over the past week, we have seen hotter than expected inflation data for January, with US CPI up 6.4% for the year. Economists expected a 6.2% increase. Meanwhile, U.S. producer prices rose 6% on the year, beating expectations for a 5.4% rise.

Analysts pointed out that the more the Fed raises interest rates, the greater the threat of recession. Recently, billionaire investor John Paulson pointed to gold’s long-term potential. Investors should follow the path blazed by the central bank, which bought record amounts of gold last year, he said.

According to John Paulson, there has been a significant increase in the demand for central banks to replace the dollar with gold, and we are just beginning this trend. Gold will go up and the dollar will go down, so you better keep your gold investment reserves at this time.

Wall Street analysts short-term bearish on gold prices, poll shows

The latest Kitco News weekly gold survey shows that Wall Street analysts remain significantly bearish on gold next week. Meanwhile, gold is struggling to attract any significant bullish sentiment from retail investors.

While sentiment in the gold market remains somewhat negative, some analysts are optimistic that economic uncertainty will continue to support the precious metal in the long run.

Gold is hitting a major pain point for many investors, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures. But the threat of a recession hasn’t gone away. The Fed, with its aggressive monetary policy, is poised to break the economy, so gold’s uptrend remains intact.

Mark Chandler, managing director of Bannockburn Global Forex, said he expects gold prices to fall to $1,800 an ounce in the near term; however, he added that lower prices may attract some investors looking for safe-haven assets.

Sentiment over the U.S. economy, which appeared to stall in November and December, was overdone, when retail sales and manufacturing output fell about 1% a month, he said. A repeat of the January rally is unlikely and I think buying gold on further weakness with a stop below $1,800 could offer an attractive risk-reward.

This week, 17 Wall Street analysts participated in the Gold Survey. Among the attendees, 13 analysts, or 76%, were bearish on gold in the near term. Meanwhile, only one analyst (6%) is bullish on next week and three analysts (18%) see prices moving sideways.

Meanwhile, 831 votes were cast in the online ballot. Of those, 374 respondents, or 45%, expected gold prices to rise next week. Another 327, or 39%, said it would be lower, while 130, or 16%, were neutral in the near term.

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, said he is neutral on gold in the current environment. Some back and forth will have to occur as gold corrects for January’s exaggerated gains. The long-term outlook remains intact as we expect a subdued global economy and continued inflation, which is a positive environment for gold.

Gold Price Technical Outlook

Gold price daily chart trend

From a technical standpoint, any subsequent gains are likely to encounter strong resistance near the breakpoint of support at the 50-day simple moving average, currently around the $1,862 area. Next is the $1,872-$1,873 supply zone, above which gold could aim to test the $1,890 mark and reclaim the $1,900 round-figure mark.

On the other hand, the $1,835 horizontal area now appears to be supporting gold prices at Friday’s swing lows, with more immediate downside ahead of a break below the $1,819-$1,818 area. Some follow-through selling could make it easy for gold to accelerate its decline towards the $1,800 mark and hit support at the 100-day moving average, currently around the $1,785 area.

Inventory of key points of spot gold price.

Previous day high 1843.65

The previous day’s low of 1818.93

Previous week high 1870.71

Previous week low 1818.93

Previous month high 1949.27

The low of the previous month was 1823.76

20 day moving average 1891.00

50-day moving average 1861.98

100-day moving average 1786.49

200-day moving average 1776.05

At 18:35 Beijing time, the spot gold price was quoted at US$1,843.80 per ounce.