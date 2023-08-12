Gold Prices Continue to Decline Amid Rising Dollar and Bond Yields

Title: Gold Prices Decline for Third Consecutive Week as Dollar and Bond Yields Rise

Date: August 12, 2023

Gold prices experienced a decline for the third consecutive week, reaching near a one-month low due to the strengthening dollar and rising U.S. bond yields. The dollar saw a slight increase on Friday, driven by a rise in U.S. producer prices in July, which subsequently led to an increase in bond yields. Meanwhile, speculation grew that the Federal Reserve may soon end its rate hike.

U.S. gold futures closed down 0.1 percent at $1,946.60, while Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $86.81 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose 0.5% to $83.19 a barrel.

In U.S. stock markets, the Dow Jones index closed up 0.30% at 35,281.40 points, the S&P 500 index closed down 0.09% at 4,464.73 points, and the Nasdaq composite index closed down 0.56% at 13,644.85 points.

The decline in gold prices can be attributed to the rise in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. The U.S. Labor Department reported that U.S. final demand producer prices rose by 0.3% in July, slightly higher than expected. This pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, exerting pressure on the gold market.

Spot silver also fell 0.1% to $22.66 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $910.06. Both metals were set for a fourth straight week of losses.

On the other hand, oil prices rallied after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasted record global demand and tighter supplies, marking the seventh consecutive week of price increases. The IEA estimated that global oil demand reached a record 103 million barrels per day in June and could continue to rise. Production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to lead to a decrease in inventories for the rest of 2023, further supporting price increases.

Regarding foreign exchange, the U.S. dollar rose after the U.S. Labor Department announced a slight increase in producer prices in July. The dollar index rose 0.3 percent, marking its fourth consecutive week of gains. The yen slipped to below the 145-yen threshold to the dollar, prompting concerns of Japanese intervention.

In Britain, the sterling rose after data revealed that the economy grew more than expected in June, alleviating concerns about high inflation and interest rates.

In market news, India is set to increase imports of low-quality fuel from Russia due to declining crude oil flows from key producers and upcoming refinery maintenance. Preliminary data shows that India’s imports of low-quality Russian products are expected to double in August compared to the previous month.

Additionally, Bank of America predicts that U.S. Treasuries will experience record inflows this year as investors seek higher yields in cash and bond markets.

Overall, the decline in gold prices can be attributed to factors such as the strengthening dollar, rising bond yields, and increased optimism in the oil market due to higher global demand and lower supplies.

