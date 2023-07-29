Gold Prices Fall as Strong US Economic Data Dampens Investor Sentiment

Title: Gold Prices Fluctuate Amidst Strong U.S. Economic Data and Fed Rate Hike Speculations

Date:

Gold prices experienced fluctuation and volatility during Thursday’s trading session, as the market reacted to strong U.S. economic data and speculations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. The precious metal encountered resistance around $1982, before falling below the support near $1974. Gold prices experienced a short-term drop, reaching as low as $1942, before stabilizing.

Analysts, including Huang Lichen from Wolfinance, observed that gold initially showed an upward trend during the Asian-European session on Thursday, despite encountering resistance. The short-term trend appeared stronger, which benefited multiple parties. However, the market sentiment shifted after the U.S. market opened on Thursday, as robust economic data from the United States eased concerns about a potential recession and affected investor sentiment towards the Fed’s policy.

Specifically, the U.S. GDP for the second quarter was reported at an annualized initial value of 2.4%, surpassing market expectations of 1.8% and the previous value of 2%. This growth was largely attributed to a strong labor market supporting consumer spending. Additionally, the initial value of personal consumption expenditure in the second quarter came in at 1.6%, higher than the market’s forecast of 1.2%. However, inflation weakened considerably, with the annualized initial value of the U.S. core PCE price index for the second quarter at 3.8%, lower than market expectations of 4% and the previous value of 4.9%.

The release of these strong economic data points led to a reduced expectation of a dovish Fed policy and eased concerns about a U.S. recession. Consequently, the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields soared, negatively impacting gold prices in the short term.

Moving forward, market participants are advised to pay attention to the U.S. June PCE data, scheduled to be released in the evening. If this data indicates a further slowdown in U.S. inflation, it could strengthen the expectation of the Fed approaching the end of the interest rate hike cycle, potentially presenting opportunities for a short-term rebound in gold prices.

On the daily chart, gold prices exhibited a rebound and subsequent fall, extending the downward trend from around $1986. The 5-day moving average crossed the 10-day moving average, indicating short-term suppression. Resistance levels for gold were observed at $1957 and $1963, while the lowest price of the metal reached $1942. Short-term support levels were formed around the weekly 5-day and 10-day moving averages at $1942 and $1944, respectively.

Technical indicators such as the KDJ, RSI, and MACD suggested a bearish outlook in the short term, with the possibility of further downward movement.

For traders, it is recommended to approach the market with caution and consider bearish strategies, focusing on potential rebounds for short-selling opportunities. The upper resistance levels to monitor are $1957 and $1963, while the lower support levels are at $1942 and $1937.

Overall, gold prices continue to be influenced by strong U.S. economic data and speculations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Traders should closely monitor market developments for potential trading opportunities in the precious metal.

