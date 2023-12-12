Gold prices fall below 1980 after CPI data, investors turn to Powell provider FX678

Gold prices fell below $1980 following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, with investors now turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on future monetary policy.

The U.S. stock market saw little change as the S&P 500 Index fell by 0.28% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.04%. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 0.24% as Wall Street reacted to the latest inflation data.

According to the CPI data, consumer prices in November rose by 3.1% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month, in line with economists’ expectations. The report comes at a crucial time for investors as they look to end the year on a high note, with the stock market having posted gains for three consecutive days and six weeks in a row.

Traders are now eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday, where they will be parsing Powell’s comments for signs of when a rate cut might be possible.

Following the release of the CPI data, gold prices initially rose before subsequently falling below $1980 per ounce. Analysts have noted that there is increasing conviction among investors that interest rates will fall rapidly, especially as the U.S. economy appears to be heading for a soft landing.

While markets currently price a 46% chance of a rate cut in March, some analysts believe the Fed may be hesitant to further ease financial conditions, as this could re-accelerate labor demand and put new upward pressure on consumer inflation.

In addition to the Federal Reserve, several other central banks, including the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank, and Swiss National Bank, are set to meet later this week, adding to the busy week for global monetary policy.