Gold Prices Fall to New Low, Reflecting 1929 US Dollar Levels

International Gold Prices Drop to New Low as Dollar Strengthens

August 3 – International gold prices fell to a new low of $1,932.85 per ounce on Thursday, the lowest level in more than three weeks. This decline comes as strong U.S. private employment data released overnight sparks expectations for further tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. As a result, the dollar and U.S. bond yields have strengthened, causing the price of gold to decrease significantly. It is worth noting that the current gold price is comparable to that of 1929 in US dollars.

As of 14:43 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.04% to $1,933.84 per ounce, while the main COMEX gold futures contract dropped 0.29% to $1,969.3 per ounce. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.08% to 102.716.

Clifford Bennett, the chief economist at ACY Securities, predicts further volatility in the near term, especially as bond yields are expected to continue climbing. He believes that the easy rally for gold is over due to the stronger dollar, which is currently weighing down gold prices.

The U.S. dollar index recently reached a four-week high of 102.822, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond hit 4.142%, the highest level since November of last year. This surge in yields was triggered by data released on Wednesday, which showed that U.S. private employment surpassed expectations for July. The upcoming release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July on Friday will further determine whether the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates to combat inflation.

In addition to the economic data, investors are also concerned about the U.S.’s credit rating downgrade by Fitch. This downgrade has heightened unease over the country’s debt situation, political polarization, and the weakening global role of the dollar.

On another note, the Bank of England is anticipated to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later today. This move would bring rates to their highest level in nearly 15 years due to inflation remaining high among the world‘s major economies.

Analysts predict that the price of gold will continue to drop in the short term, potentially reaching below $1,940. This decline could further extend to $1,929, representing the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels from the previous upward range of $1,893 to $1,987.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

