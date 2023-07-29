Gold Prices Rebound and US Inflation Slows, Dollar Weakens on July 29 Financial Breakfast

Gold prices rebounded on Friday, July 29, after experiencing sharp losses the previous day. The dollar also retreated slightly as signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve could end its monetary tightening cycle. U.S. gold futures closed up 0.8% at $1,960.40. The yen also had a volatile trading day after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control policy, leaving investors uncertain about the future of its stimulus plan. The yen was down 1.13% at 141.05 per dollar. Oil prices climbed, posting their fifth straight weekly gain, as investors remained optimistic about demand and supply cuts. Both Brent crude and U.S. crude futures settled higher. In the stock market, the Dow Jones index closed up 0.50%, the S&P 500 index closed up 0.95%, and the Nasdaq index closed up 1.90%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

