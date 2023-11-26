Gold prices return to highs, 10 public offerings are gathering together

Gold prices have once again soared to new heights, surpassing the US$2,000 mark after shaking off the Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook. This surge has sparked renewed enthusiasm among institutional investors, leading to the launch of a new round of gold-focused public funds.

China Asset Management, Guangfa, Wells Fargo, and ICBC Credit Suisse are among the 10 public funds that have quietly initiated a fresh wave of gold investments. These investments include QDII products that track peripheral gold indexes, as well as ETF products that track China’s gold index. This recent trend reflects the ongoing ETF development craze, with a notable uptick in mainstream public offerings focusing on the gold track.

What sets this current gold boom apart from previous ones is the spillover effect on bullish sentiment in gold stocks. Analysts believe that gold stocks are now acting as “amplifiers” of gold prices, thanks to continued gold purchases by central banks and the acceleration of de-dollarization in various settlement currencies. Consequently, gold stocks are anticipated to experience a resurgence once the price of gold stabilizes at the US$2,000 level.

