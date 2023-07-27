Gold Prices Rise as US Interest Rates Increase and Dollar Weakens

Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Weakens After Fed Interest Rate Hike

Gold prices saw a slight increase in early Asian trade on Thursday, following the expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a weakened U.S. dollar. As of press time, gold prices rose 0.35% to $1,978.88.

Although gold prices had reached highs of $1,900, they have remained within a tight trading range for the past two weeks and have struggled to surpass $2,000.

The recent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has alleviated concerns about a possible U.S. economic recession. However, the Fed has left the possibility of another rate hike in September open, stating that the labor market remains strong and inflation remains steady.

With multiple global central banks set to release interest rate decisions this week, the potential for gold prices to rise further may be limited. The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, while the Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low rates and a dovish policy.

The overall rise in interest rates is not favorable for precious metals, and with the Federal Reserve downplaying the chances of interest rate cuts, it is anticipated that gold will struggle to make significant gains this year.

Other precious metals also saw price increases, benefiting from the weaker U.S. dollar. Silver rose 0.60% to $979.30 and platinum rose 0.97% to $25.207.

Additionally, industrial metals experienced a slight increase in futures contract prices on Thursday. The price of industrial metals rose 0.77% to $3.9328 as of press time. These metals have been on an upward trend this week, driven by expectations of increased economic stimulus measures by the world‘s largest importer.

Overall, the gold market is experiencing some breathing room due to the weakened U.S. dollar and the expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, uncertainties remain as global central banks release their interest rate decisions, potentially capping the upside potential for gold prices.

