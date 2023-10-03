Gold Prices Slide as Dollar and Treasury Yields Strengthen

Gold Prices Fall to Seven-Month Low Due to Strong Dollar and Government Bonds

Financial World – 2023-10-03 06:17:00

In a troubling trend for gold investors, the precious metal has experienced a significant decline for the sixth consecutive day, reaching a seven-month low. This drop can be attributed to the strength of the U.S. dollar and rising yields in government bonds.

Early morning trading on Monday saw New York gold futures prices plummeting, driven primarily by a surge in the dollar’s value and U.S. Treasury yields. The market’s anticipation of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve has further bolstered the dollar’s performance.

Analysts suggest that the sudden attractiveness of fixed income investments, caused by the surge in Treasury yields, has hindered gold’s short-term prospects. As a result, gold futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $1,847.20 per ounce, marking a 1% decrease or a decline amounting to $18.90.

This closing price is the lowest recorded since March 9th. September alone witnessed a 5.1% drop in gold futures prices, while the third quarter experienced a 3.3% decline.

It is important to note that the Financial World would like to issue a warning to its readers. The content, data, and tools presented in this article do not constitute any form of investment advice. They are solely for reference purposes and do not provide guidance for any investment decisions. The stock market carries inherent risks, and cautiousness must be exercised when investing.

