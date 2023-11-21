Gold prices stand above the $2,000 mark, and the market fully expects the Fed to take a dovish stance at the FOMC meeting. Provider FX678

Gold Prices Cross the $2,000 Mark as Market Expects Dovish Stance from Federal Reserve

In a surprising turn of events, gold prices surged to over $2,000 an ounce in the U.S. market on Tuesday, November 21. This came amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a dovish stance at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

At press time, spot gold rose 1.13% to $2,000.09 an ounce, reaching a more than two-week high. The increase in gold prices was attributed to the expectation of a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve in 2024, causing the U.S. dollar to fall and making gold more affordable for holders of other currencies.

According to Carlo Alberto De Casa, a market analyst at Kinesis Money, the decline in the dollar played a significant role in the rebound of gold prices from recent lows. This, coupled with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovering near a two-month low, created a favorable environment for gold investment.

Investor attention is now focused on the upcoming minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, with hopes for further policy clues. Signs of slowing U.S. inflation have bolstered expectations that the central bank will refrain from raising interest rates. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its December meeting, with a 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points in May.

As concerns about conflicts in the Middle East have significantly subsided, the outlook for U.S. interest rates has gained precedence for gold, as per a report from Commerzbank. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, making it an attractive investment option.

Technically, gold futures bulls have a slight advantage in the near term, with the next upside price objective being a close above solid resistance at the October high of $2,019.70. Meanwhile, the next near-term downside price objective is pushing futures prices below solid technical support at $1,900.00.

With gold prices crossing the $2,000 mark and expectations of a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, the precious metal is likely to remain in focus as investors monitor future developments.

