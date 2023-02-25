When to invest in gold

Is gold still a safe haven? Are its prices destined to rise in 2023? Nitish shahdirector of raw materials research of WisdomTree talked to Truth&Business.

We often talk about gold as a safe haven. How were the last few months?

“Gold faced dramatic headwinds in 2022, triggered by soaring bond yields and the appreciation of the US dollar; therefore, despite the fact that inflation is traveling at the highest levels in recent decades, the performance of gold has remained substantially stable. In the first weeks of 2023 (and in the final part of 2022), these winds started to blow in the opposite direction: a phase of depreciation began for the dollar and bond yields seem to have peaked in October 2022 , leaving the yellow metal a little breathing space”.

How are investors positioning themselves?

“Investor sentiment towards gold has weathered the crisis and is improving markedly, after falling in September 2022 to its lowest level since April 2019. Although it appears to have peaked in 2022, inflation remains elevated and presumably could stay above central bank targets for the rest of this year (favoring gold). Investors who recognize the degree of uncertainty and the potential for policy missteps (too much tightening would lead to a recession, while under tightening would keep inflation above target for even longer) are seeking financial coverage by resorting to their trusted asset: gold”.

Looking ahead, what is your view on gold’s performance?

“Our base case takes into account the average of the Bloomberg Survey of Professional Economists’ views on inflation, the US dollar and government bond yield forecasts, assuming that inflation continues to fall (while remaining above central bank objectives), that the US dollar depreciates further and that bond yields fall further. Under this scenario, gold would reach $2,082/ounce by Q4 2023, breaking all previous nominal records ($2,061/ounce on Aug. 7, 2020). However, in real terms this figure would not constitute an all-time high (which was reached in January 1980): it would in fact be 19% below that level and, again in real terms, it is still 11% below the 2020 peak ”.

To be optimistic, under what conditions would gold rise significantly?

“Even if the Fed cuts rates later this year, given the long lags between policy making and inflation outcomes, inflation could fall to 2% by the end of 2023, a rate essentially in line with the Fed’s objective. If the time for monetary expansion returns, central bank generosity will no longer be dampered and investors will have very good reasons to increase exposure to gold. In this scenario, gold rises to 2,135 dollars/ounce, also due to the decrease in bond yields”.