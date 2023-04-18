Gold spot once fell below 2,000 US dollars, the Fed suspended interest rate hike expectations, shaken provider Investing.com

© Reuters Spot gold once fell below $2,000, expectations of the Fed pausing interest rate hikes shaken



Investing.com – In Asian afternoon session on Tuesday (18th), the spot price of gold was hovering around $2,000. A stronger dollar and rising U.S. bond yields put pressure on gold prices, and the market reconsidered the prospect of the Fed pausing interest rate hikes.

Recent hawkish comments from Fed officials have strengthened market expectations for a rate hike in May and increased uncertainty over whether the Fed will pause rate hikes in June.

Bank for International Settlements President Agustín Carstens also warned that interest rates may need to remain high for an extended period due to high inflation and rising risks of global economic instability.

The prospect of higher interest rates has a negative impact on gold, which has retreated over the past two sessions after surging to a 13-month high last week, given rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Meanwhile, signs of a pick-up in the U.S. economy also supported concerns that the Federal Reserve has enough economic room to keep raising interest rates and dampened safe-haven demand for gold.

At present, the market believes that the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points in May exceeds 80%. Expectations for a quarter-point rate hike in June are also growing, although the Fed is widely seen as still leaning towards a pause in rate hikes.

In the past month, fears of a U.S. recession once spurred capital flows to gold as the market became increasingly pessimistic about the economic outlook.

Elsewhere, gains against a basket of currencies for a second straight session, recovering from a near one-year low hit earlier, and a recovery in Treasury yields also weighed on gold.

As of 13:55 Beijing time (01:55 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com’s commodity prices rose $5.83, or about 0.29%, to $2,001.01 per ounce, having fallen below the $2,000 mark earlier to $1,993.38; the price rose $6.10, or about 0.30%, to $2,013.10 an ounce.

The prospect of higher interest rates also weighed on other metals. Futures and futures, which fell in the previous trading day, are now recovering modestly, up 0.29% and 0.40% respectively.

Among industrial metals, copper prices rebounded after falling in the past two trading days, rising 0.23% to $4.0820/lb, a stronger-than-expected growth rate this morning.

