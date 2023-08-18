Gold Trading Remains Weak in Short-Term Amid Multiple Limitations: Analysis

Title: Gold Trading Remains Uncertain with Multiple Limits to Decline, Short-Term Weakness Expected

Date: August 18, 2023

During the Asian session on Friday, spot gold experienced a rebound after a continuous decline but continued to trade around the key level of $1,900. Bulls and bears struggled to determine a clear direction, while survey data showed a sharp rise to positive figures.

One of the key factors limiting gold’s decline was the improved outlook for manufacturing business in August, according to the Philadelphia Fed. The data revealed a significant improvement, with the reading moving back into expansionary territory at 12, compared to a reading of -13.5 in July. Economists had only expected a modest improvement to -10, making the positive reading the first in eleven months.

Despite the positive economic data, the gold market did not react significantly, with spot gold currently trading at $1893.27 per ounce. The report highlighted mixed components of the index, with new orders showing significant improvement, rising to 16 from -15.9 in July. However, the employment index continued to deteriorate, falling to -6.0 from -1.0 in July. The report also indicated rising inflationary pressures, which raised concerns among Fed watchers.

While the recent upbeat economic data raised expectations of tightening policies by the Federal Reserve, the release of Fed minutes showed internal differences of opinion among policymakers. This increasing caution and potential patience in the future could limit the decline of gold.

Analysts at ANZ remained positive on gold’s medium to long-term prospects despite short-term selling pressure. They cited potential support from the nearing end of the Fed’s interest rate hike cycle, a structural downtrend of the dollar, and tightening credit conditions that may pose economic risks.

ANZ lowered its expectations for new highs in gold prices due to the current sluggish environment but still projected that the average price of gold before Q4 this year would be around $2,050 per ounce. They anticipate gold prices reaching a new high by the end of Q1 next year, with an average price of around $2,100 per ounce.

Michael Langford, Chief Investment Officer at Scorpion Minerals, suggested a short-term weakening of gold prices. Traders seeking stability amid volatility are turning to the US dollar until the market stabilizes.

Economists at Credit Suisse highlighted key support levels, including the 38.2% retracement of the 2022/2023 uptrend, the 200-day moving average, and June lows of $1904/$1893. They believed that these levels would hold, but also mentioned the need for a break above $1947 to relieve pressure and a break above $1988 to pave the way for retesting the main resistance level of $2063/$2075. A close below $1893 for the week would indicate a more significant top, consolidating the long-term consolidation range and potentially resulting in a drop to the next support level at $1810/$1805.

As of 9:00 AM Beijing time on August 18th, spot gold was quoted at $1893.23 per ounce.

In conclusion, gold trading is expected to remain uncertain in the short term, with multiple factors limiting its decline. While the recent positive economic data has fueled expectations of tightening policies, internal differences of opinion among Fed policymakers and potential economic risks may offset the downward pressure. Analysts hold positive medium-to-long-term prospects for gold, although short-term weakness is expected. Market participants will closely monitor key support levels and resistance levels to assess the future direction of gold prices.