Gold Trading Reminder: Dollar Rebounds on Lower Jobless Claims, Gold Market Cautious Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Title: Gold Trading Reminder: Dollar Rebound Pushes Gold Market to Watch for Potential Changes

Date: July 21, 2023

During the Asian session on Friday, spot gold experienced minor fluctuations within a narrow range and is currently trading around $1,972.88 per ounce. The gold market remains cautious due to potential risks of change.

The unexpected decrease in the number of initial jobless claims in the United States has helped the dollar rebound to a one-week high. This has increased bets on further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Despite the expectation of the Fed suspending interest rate hikes after the July meeting, geopolitical tensions and concerns about the global food crisis continue to support gold prices. However, there are increasing bearish technical signals in the short term, signaling a potential peak in gold prices.

David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, mentioned that the slight bounce back in yields and the dollar is having a reverse effect on gold. He added that the $2,000 area poses a challenge for the gold market in the short term.

The unexpected fall in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits indicates ongoing tightness in the labor market. This caused the dollar to rise by 0.6%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Additionally, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

With limited economic data available during this trading day, investors are now focusing on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. The market anticipates a 25 basis point hike in interest rates. Investors need to monitor changes in market expectations regarding the Fed’s hawk-dove bias.

The decrease in initial jobless claims has brought cautious optimism that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession this year. Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, believes that the cloud warning of an impending recession has dissipated and layoffs have decreased significantly. He stated that if a recession were to occur, it would be without significant job losses, making it unique in economic history.

The U.S. dollar gained strength following the unexpectedly low jobless claims data. This has led to increased expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue raising interest rates if the economy remains robust. The U.S. dollar index reached a one-week high, closing at 100.83. Market participants will closely watch Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments after the rate decision next week for indications of a potential rate hike in September.

U.S. Treasury yields rose significantly after the release of the jobless claims data, as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve was approaching the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The 10-year treasury bond yield reached its highest level since July 12, closing at 3.846%. The inversion of the yield curve, with the two-year/10-year yield spread briefly touching negative 105.1 basis points, has raised concerns about a possible recession.

While the labor market remains strong, the real estate sector and manufacturing continue to face challenges. Existing home sales fell in June to their lowest level since January, due to a shortage of homes on the market and high mortgage rates. Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region stayed subdued but showed optimism for future business conditions.

The U.S. leading indicators gauge, tracking shifts in the business cycle, has fallen for the 15th consecutive month in June, raising concerns about a potential recession.

Overall, the gold market remains wary of potential changes due to the rebound of the dollar and positive economic data. It will carefully observe the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, along with any shifts in market expectations for interest rate hikes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

