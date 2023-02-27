Gold trading reminder: PCE data intensifies the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, nearly 70% of analysts are bearish on the market outlook



During the Asian session on Monday (February 27), spot gold fluctuated within a narrow range and is currently trading around $1,813 an ounce. Gold prices continued to weaken last Friday, hitting a new low of $1,808.84 per ounce in nearly eight weeks at one point, as the U.S. PCE in January was stronger than market expectations, raising market expectations for higher terminal interest rates from the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. dollar index hit a seven-week high. U.S. bond yields rose for the fifth consecutive week, and many Fed officials continued to make hawkish speeches, which significantly suppressed gold prices.

Although the current geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine still attracts some safe-haven buying and bargain hunting, the survey shows that nearly 70% of analysts tend to be bearish on the gold market outlook. From a technical point of view, the short-term gold price is close to a unilateral decline. Before recovering the 10-day moving average of 1831.52, the market outlook tends to further test the support around the 1800 integer mark, and even the 100-day moving average support near 1791.04. The 200-day moving average support is currently around 1775.95.

This trading day will release the monthly rate of US durable goods orders in January, and the market expects a 1% month-on-month decrease, which is slightly bullish for gold prices. In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson made a speech on inflation and the Fed’s dual mission, which is more likely to be hawkish and bearish for gold prices.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI will also be released this week, and the market is paying more attention. Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said, “Manufacturing activity is expected to pick up…you may see Getting further evidence that the economy isn’t weakening should, in theory, fuel inflation concerns.”

U.S. consumer spending posts biggest gain in nearly two years in January, inflation accelerates

U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in nearly two years in January amid a jump in wage income, while inflation accelerated, adding to financial market concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates in the summer.

The report from the Commerce Department on Friday was the latest sign that the economy is far from reaching the dreaded recession. And data earlier this month showed strong job growth in January and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 53 years.

“Clearly, the tightening of monetary policy has not fully affected consumers, suggesting that the Fed has more work to do in slowing aggregate demand,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in New York. “This report all but guarantees that the Fed will continue its rate hike campaign for much longer than the market expected a few weeks ago.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 1.8% in January, the biggest gain since March 2021.Data for December was revised to show a 0.1% drop from a previous 0.2% drop. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast spending rebounding 1.3 percent in January.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 1.1%, also the biggest gain since March 2021. That real consumer spending fell in both November and December.

Wages and salaries jumped 0.9 percent amid a jump in overall spending. The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries was the largest increase since 1981 and outweighed a decline in government social benefits. This also reflects the extension of the expiry date of the child tax credit policy.

The difficulty in smoothing out seasonal fluctuations in the data at the beginning of the year may also make the spending reading higher. Some economists expect a pullback in February.

A subsequent report from the Commerce Department showed that new home sales jumped 7.2% in January.All this data prompted Goldman Sachs to raise its estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product growth by 0.4 percentage points to an annualized rate of 1.8%. The economy grew at a 2.7 percent rate in the fourth quarter.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.6% in January, the biggest gain since June 2022,It rose 0.2 percent in December. The PCE price index surged 5.4 percent in the 12 months through January after rising 5.3 percent in December.

Excluding volatile food and energy,The core PCE price index rose 0.6% month-on-month, the largest increase since August 2022,It rose 0.4 percent in December. The core PCE price index climbed 4.7 percent year-on-year in January after rising 4.6 percent in December.

The Fed tracks the PCE price index when setting monetary policy. Prices for core services excluding housing, which are closely watched by policymakers, rose 0.6 percent in January after climbing 0.4 percent in December, according to calculations by economists.

The rise in inflation reflected an increase in consumer and producer prices in the annual revision announced in February. Companies also raised prices at the beginning of the year. The latest high reading has economists expecting a slow and bumpy path to a slowdown in inflation. Consumers’ near-term inflation expectations rose in February, according to a survey released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The implied yield on the fed funds futures contract rose on Friday as traders stepped up expectations for at least three more rate hikes by June, which would push the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% from the current range of 4.50%-4.75%. 5.25%-5.50%.

The current price of interest rate futures also shows that the probability of the benchmark interest rate reaching a higher peak is about 40%, which is higher than the about 30% before the release of the PCE data. Traders largely canceled consensus bets that the Fed would cut interest rates by the end of the year, when the benchmark rate was expected to be at 5.26%.

Taken together, the economic data could call into question Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s assessment this month that a “lower inflation process” has begun. The assessment appeared to justify the Fed’s decision to adopt a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting.

“If the Fed had released this number at their last meeting, they would have probably raised it by 50 (basis points), and the tone of the press conference would have been very different,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management.

Goldman said he expects the Fed’s next round of forecasts, due in March, to imply that rates will rise higher and stay there for longer.

“It looks like the Fed will have to be more aggressive,” said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas. “In our view, they may be overdoing it, which will eventually lead to a recession; the question is more of when a recession will occur than if it will.”

Fed’s Mester says persistent inflation fever justifies further rate hikes

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she was not surprised by the latest round of strong U.S. inflation data, which she saw as another reminder that the central bank still needs to raise interest rates further to reduce pressure on prices.

“The government’s inflation report shows once again that the drivers of inflation and price pressures remain. The Fed will need to do more to get inflation on track,” Mester said on the sidelines of a conference at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in New York. The path to a sustained pullback toward the 2% target. We need to see all these price pullbacks and we haven’t seen that sustained yet.”

She said in the interview that she remains reluctant to make predictions about what will be called for at the next meeting.

“I still think the focus on 50 versus 25 basis points at one meeting kind of misses the big picture, which is that there are inflationary pressures in the economy, inflation is still too high, and more needs to be done on the monetary policy front,” she said. to reduce inflation.”

Mester reiterated that she had expected a slow improvement in inflation relative to her peers, saying her views on the economy and outlook were little changed from December, the last time Fed policymakers gave key comments. Economic indicators and the outlook for interest rates give formal forecasts.

She said more data and reports from local businesses had to be taken into account before the rate hike was debated at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for March 21-22.

She reiterated that she still believes the federal funds rate needs to be above 5 percent and stay there to bring inflation down. The current interest rate range is 4.5%-4.75%.

Fed Governor Jefferson: The Fed is responding promptly and forcefully to inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson said on Friday that the central bank is responding to inflation “swiftly and forcefully” to maintain its credibility and public expectations that inflation will return to its 2% target.

“Economic models are important tools, but their use requires careful interpretation and judgment when historical experience does not explain current conditions,” Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a conference at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in New York City. “Rational decision-making requires supplementing its findings with additional analytical tools, including careful scrutiny of real-time data.”

Jefferson said it was “justified” that policymakers should expect that cooling inflation could be costly.

He gave no indication of how high he expected rates to go, or how long the Fed would need to keep them there.

Boston Fed’s Collins: More rate hikes needed to curb ‘excessive’ inflation

Boston Fed President Collins said on Friday that the need to continue raising interest rates to curb high inflation in the United States.

“I would expect further hikes to get to a level that is sufficiently restrictive and then stay there for a while, maybe longer,” Collins said at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference.

“Inflation remains too high and recent data — including several strong labor market indicators, as well as higher-than-expected retail sales and producer price inflation — have reinforced my view that we have more jobs,” Collins said. It has to be done to push inflation down to the 2% target.”

Collins said she was “optimistic” that the Fed would be able to reduce inflation without causing a “major recession,” adding that she was “well aware of the many risks and uncertainties, including a self-fulfilling decline in business and consumer confidence.” risks of”.

U.S. 2-year yield hits 3-1/2-month high as consumer spending, inflation both accelerate

U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in 3-1/2 months on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth while inflation accelerated.

The data boosted expectations that the Fed will peak interest rates higher than previously forecast and will keep rates in restrictive territory to combat persistent price pressures.

Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, said: “The data adds to the pressure on the Fed to continue to act. They clearly have some work to do to push the economy to slow and get inflation back to 2 percent.”

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which is highly sensitive to Fed policy, was as high as 4.840%, the highest since Nov. 4. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 3.978%, matching Thursday’s peak since Nov. 10.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting, though some analysts see a 50 basis point hike also possible if inflation remains high and growth remains strong.

“That’s going to be a problem for the market,” said Brendan Murphy, head of North American core fixed income at Insight Investment. “If they pick up the pace again to 50 basis points, frankly, it’s going to spook the market. I think it’s going to be a 25 basis point hike, but It is possible to keep interest rates high for a longer period of time.”

The U.S. dollar index interprets the “return of the king”

The U.S. dollar index continued to rise on Friday, reaching a nearly seven-week high of 105.32 at one point. The higher-than-expected PCE data helped the U.S. dollar climb against many major currencies last week. The U.S. dollar index closed up 0.6% on Friday at 105.20, up 1.33% for the week, its biggest gain since late September.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America in London, said, “Strong U.S. data completely turned the market around in February. The good news turned to bad news, interest rate assets and stocks sold off, and the dollar rose. The U.S. economy appears to be re-emerging. Acceleration, forcing the Fed to raise rates further, when the market had hoped the Fed would turn around sooner.”

“Unemployment has remained at historically low levels in all G10 economies and has yet to rise in any of them amid tightening monetary policy,” Vamvakidis added. “The market’s reality check will be done when good news and bad news are both bad news, which should be when inflation is high and sticky and the Fed promises to bring it down.”

In the Asian market on Monday, the U.S. dollar index fell slightly and is currently trading around 105.10. From a technical point of view, before falling below the 5-day moving average of 104.74, the market outlook is bullish.

EU passes new sanctions, vows to step up pressure on Russia, U.S. steps up sanctions

The European Union on Saturday adopted its 10th set of sanctions against Russia, vowing to increase pressure on Moscow “until Ukraine is liberated”.

EU Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Borrell warned that the EU will continue to impose more sanctions on Moscow. Borrell said the latest sanctions related to the banking sector, dual-use technology acquired by Moscow and advanced technology.

The United States has provided Kiev with $2 billion in weapons and has imposed new sanctions on Russia aimed at weakening Moscow’s ability to wage war. The new sanctions include visa restrictions on members of the Russian military, freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin’s allies, effectively banning aluminum imports from Russia, curbing Russian banking and arms manufacturing activities and placing Megafon, the country’s second-largest mobile phone company, on the list. Trade blacklist. Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said the sanctions would have no effect.

Outlook

20 Wall Street analysts participate in the Kitco News Gold Survey. Among participants, 13 analysts, or 65%, were bearish on gold’s near-term prospects. At the same time, two analysts (accounting for 10%) are optimistic about the trend of gold in the coming week, and another five analysts (accounting for 25%) believe that gold will fluctuate sideways.

Meanwhile, a total of 596 people participated in online voting. Of those, 230 respondents (39%) expected higher gold prices in the week ahead. Another 253 people (42%) think gold prices will fall, and 113 people (19%) are neutral in the short term.

Analysts said persistently higher inflation was driving market expectations that the Fed would maintain an aggressive “higher interest rate for longer” monetary policy. Ongoing changes in the U.S. federal funds rate have pushed short-term bond yields to multi-year highs and created fresh momentum for the dollar.

Adam Button, director of foreign exchange strategy at Forexlive.com, said the Fed is increasingly likely to raise interest rates to 6% this year. That could weigh on gold in the short term, he noted.

Phillip Streible, head of market strategy at Blue Line Futures, said he also expects that if rates rise further, that will eventually lead to a sharp rate cut. But he added that gold lacks short-term catalysts to create bullish momentum in the near term.



Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in an interview, “There is a major reset in terms of how high interest rates are going to be. People are now thinking more than 6%. “Deteriorated” and dropped another $50.”

Michele Schneider, director of trading education and research at MarketGauge, said she was bullish on gold, with inflation and geopolitical uncertainty being positive factors that helped keep gold supported at key technical levels. “Gold is testing the lows of a bullish cycle and there are a number of fundamental reasons supporting prices, such as rising sugar futures and significant geopolitical headwinds.”

At 10:04 Beijing time, spot gold was at $1813.10 an ounce.