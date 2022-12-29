© Reuters. Gold trading alert: Strong U.S. bond yields suppress gold prices, bulls still have a chance



During the Asian session on Thursday (December 29), spot gold rose slightly in shocks and is currently trading around $1,806.45 an ounce. Gold prices fell 0.5% on Tuesday, falling to around 1797 at one point during the session, suppressed by rising dollar and U.S. bond yields, especially the 10-year U.S. bond yield, which hit a tight one-and-a-half-month high of 3.892%; however, the U.S. dollar index retreated on Thursday Some of the gains overnight were attracted by bargain hunting to support the price of gold. The geopolitical situation remained tense. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, and the technical signal was biased towards bulls.

Still, Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said after the corrective pullback and profit-taking, “outside markets are turning more bearish for gold every day,” citing gains in the dollar and bond yields.

In this trading day, it is necessary to pay attention to changes in the number of initial jobless claims in the United States, as well as news related to the Asian epidemic and geopolitical situations.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of the reopening of Asian powers on the Fed’s rate path

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, as investors tried to assess the impact of the reopening of major Asian countries on the Fed’s rate hike path.

While the Asian powerhouse quickly reversed its previous zero-coronavirus policy this month, potentially benefiting the global economy, the adjustment has been accompanied by a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short term.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 3.883% on Wednesday, having hit a six-week high of 3.89% earlier. The yield jumped 11.1 basis points on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since Oct. 19.

“At first glance, with the reopening, it certainly will, if not help, eventually stop inflation from falling,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. That support for prices is another reason why inflation could end up becoming more sticky. “

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a near three-month low on Dec. 7 and has climbed steadily since then, amid growing hopes that the Fed will signal an end to its rate-hike cycle. It posted its biggest weekly gain in eight-and-a-half months last week, following policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank.

The 30-year Treasury yield climbed 3.3 basis points to 3.976%.

With Fed forecasts showing the federal funds rate will climb above 5% next year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials have stressed that rates may need to be raised even higher for longer to completely rein in inflation.

Analysts also cautioned that it was difficult to extrapolate any specific direction given the limited trading activity around the holidays.

U.S. November existing home sales index falls for sixth month

U.S. pending home sales fell for the sixth month in November, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four U.S. regions saw volume declines both sequentially and year-over-year.

The U.S. November existing home sales index was -4% month-on-month, expected -0.8%, and the previous value was -4.60%.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR, said: “Existing home pending sales recorded the second-lowest monthly data in 20 years, as interest rates slashed the number of contract signings for home purchases. This year, interest rates have climbed at one of the fastest rates on record. Housing The drop in sales and construction hurt broader economic activity.”

Russia steps up attacks on Kherson in southern Ukraine and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

More than six weeks after Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson, Russian forces stepped up shelling of the city while also putting pressure on the eastern front, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday.

Fierce fighting also continued in Ukrainian-controlled Bakhmut in the east and around Svatov and Kremina in the north, as Ukrainian troops attempted to break through Russian defenses.

The MoD said Russia may have strengthened the Kremina line because it is logistically important to Russian forces and relatively vulnerable as Ukrainian forces continue to push west.

There is still no hope of a negotiated end to the war.

Zelensky is pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisions Russia fully respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and withdrawing all troops.

But the Kremlin rejected the plan, reiterating its position that the government in Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporozhya in the south. That position has been refuted by Ukraine and most countries.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said: “It is impossible for Ukraine’s peace plan not to take into account Russia’s territorial reality, namely the annexation of four regions to Russia.”

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine as soon as possible, prioritizing the protection of civilians and saving the lives of soldiers.

A number of ship P&I clubs will cancel war risks in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus from January 1

Ship insurers say they are canceling war risk coverage in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus after reinsurers pulled out of those regions amid huge losses

Reinsurers, which provide coverage to insurers, typically renew 12-month contracts with policyholders on Jan. 1, giving the firms a chance to reduce their exposure for the first time since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war. They have suffered losses this year from the Ukraine conflict as well as Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The American P&I Club, the North P&I Club, the UK P&I Club and the West P&I Club) recently announced on their respective websites that they will no longer be able to provide war risk coverage for the region from January 1.

These P&I Clubs are one of the main members of the International P&I Group, whose 13 member clubs provide liability insurance for about 90% of the world‘s ocean-going vessels.

The P&I Club said on December 23 that the problem arose because reinsurers lacked available reinsurance, known as retrocession.

“The P&I club’s reinsurers can no longer obtain reinsurance for war risks for risks in the territories of Russia, Ukraine or Belarus,” the club said.

The American P&I Club said on Dec. 23 that it had received a “cancellation notice” from its war risk reinsurer for the region and had canceled its own cover as a result.

Three P&I club sources said the removal of cover for Ukraine and Russia applied to some but not all types of cover offered by the P&I clubs

Recession worries dragged U.S. stocks down more than 1%, Nasdaq closed at a new bear market low

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a fresh 2022 low, as investors grapple with mixed economic data, rising coronavirus cases in major Asian countries and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

The Nasdaq closed at 10213.288, the low of a bear market that began in November 2021. The previous low was in July 2020. The previous record closing low for 2022 was 10321.388 on October 14.

Greg Bassuk, chief executive of AXS Investments, said, “There is no Christmas market this year. This year investors have the Grinch.”

U.S. stocks typically have a strong month in December, with gains in the week after Christmas. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has recorded only 18 declines in December, according to Truist Advisory Services.

“Normally, hopes for positive economic and market growth fuel the Christmas market,” Bassuk said. “Negative and mixed economic data, heightened fears of a resurgence of COVID-19, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and … all factors affecting Fed policy are holding back a Christmas rally this year.”

The S&P 500. All 11 sectoral indexes fell on Wednesday. Energy stocks were the biggest losers, falling more than 2.2 percent, as concerns about demand from the Asian giant weighed on oil prices.

“With cases rising while the current major Asian countries are easing restrictions, we are seeing investors worry that the impact will spread to many different industries and sectors as it did in the early days of the epidemic,” Bassuk said.

The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen 20% so far this year, putting it on track for its biggest annual drop since the 2008 financial crisis. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped even further, closing at its weakest level since July 2020.

As of Wednesday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32875.71; the S&P 500 fell 46.03 points, or 1.20%, to 3783.22; the Nasdaq closed down 139.94 points, or 1.35%, to 10213.29.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” said the gold and silver markets may be at a low point, with gold currently trading at about $1,800 an ounce and silver trading at about $24 an ounce. “Inflation rising. Interest rates rising. Stocks crashing, gold and silver higher. Might be last chance to buy gold and silver at these low prices. Take care”.

Technical signals are slightly bullish

Dhwani Mehta, an analyst at FXStreet, a well-known financial website, analyzed the technical outlook of gold prices on Wednesday, saying that technical signals are conducive to the upward movement of gold prices.

Mehta pointed out that the price of gold consolidated after oscillating above the $1,800/oz mark. Gold needs a daily close above key resistance at $1,825/oz to confirm a breakout of the triangle pattern.

From a technical point of view, there are still upside risks to the gold price trend. Gold prices continue to fluctuate within an ascending triangle and briefly breached horizontal trendline resistance at $1825/oz.

Gold bulls need to see a daily close above $1,825 an ounce to confirm an upward breakout of the triangle and open the door for a retest of the multi-month high of $1,833 an ounce, Mehta said. If it breaks through $1,833/oz, gold bulls will target the psychological level of $1,850/oz.

A bullish signal from the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), coupled with the confirmation of a bullish crossover of the moving averages, continue to favor gold prices on the upside.

On the downside, Mehta noted that if the pullback from higher levels extends, the next key support for gold is at $1,794 an ounce, which is the confluence of the rising trendline (triangular support line) and the bullish 21-day moving average. Once gold prices close below $1794/oz on a daily basis, this will confirm a break below the triangle, invalidating the bullish thesis.

At 10:14 Beijing time, spot gold was at $1807.53 an ounce.