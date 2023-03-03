Gold Trading Reminder: The Federal Reserve’s hawkish officials “betrayed”, and the bulls may attack again



During the Asian session on Friday (March 3), spot gold fluctuated slightly and is currently trading around $1,839.20 per ounce. Although data on Thursday showed that the U.S. labor market is still strong, U.S. bond yields continue to soar, and the U.S. dollar index also rose strongly , The price of gold suspended the rebound trend of the previous few trading days, and closed with a cross star, closing at around 1835.65. However, Bostic, a hawkish official among the Fed hawks, insisted that the 25-point rate hike should be maintained, suppressing expectations for a 50-basis-point rate hike in March, which once again boosted the morale of the bulls. Moreover, the tense geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine also attracted safe-haven buying support.

From a technical point of view, although the doji was recorded on Thursday, the bullish signal of the relatively low “red soldiers” is still valid. The short-term gold price tends to resume its rebound trend. The initial resistance is around the 21-day moving average of 1843.70, and the strong resistance is around the 55-day moving average of 1861.05. Below, pay attention to the support near the 5-day moving average of 1831.09.



This trading day needs to pay attention to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI data in the United States in February. The market expects it to be 54.5, and the previous value is 55.2. This expectation is slightly biased towards bullish gold prices.

In addition, investors need to pay attention to the speeches of Dallas Fed President Logan, Fed Governor Bowman and Richmond Fed President Barkin.

Fed’s Bostic says rate hikes at 25 basis point pace to minimize economic risks

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said on Thursday that the economic impact of U.S. interest rate hikes may not really start to “show up” until this spring, which is why the central bank is sticking to a “steady” 25 basis point hike at each future meeting.



“I still think slow and steady will be the appropriate course of action,” Bostic told reporters. The cumulative effect of the Fed’s rate hikes “should be felt through the spring … at a measured pace.” action that reduces the likelihood that we will overact and damage the economy.”

However, Bostic also said he was prepared to keep raising interest rates if inflation did not slow, and he was also considering how recent higher-than-expected inflation data might affect Fed policy.

Fed may be close to pausing rate hikes, says BosticThe target range for the federal funds target rate has been raised from near zero a year ago to a “restrictive” range of 4.5% to 4.75% in February. He expects another 50 basis points of interest rate hikes may be needed, but that depends on how the economy will be reflected in future data. Recently released data showed that the economy continued to outperform expectations. He has no vote on interest rate policy this year.

For now, Atlanta Fed staff are divided on why the rapid rate hikes so far have not slowed consumer and business spending significantly, he said. Some believe further rate hikes may be needed, while others believe it is only a matter of time before tighter monetary policy has its normal impact.

Business executives at Bostic Consulting are also split between being convinced that demand for their goods and services is safe but anticipating that “the other boot will hit the ground” elsewhere in the economy; Hiring more workers amid a tight labor market is also expected to slow the pace of wage growth.

“We want to be very cautious,” he said. “Continuing to raise rates further for a while until we start to see a more pronounced trend in inflation makes me confident we can get back to 2%.”

Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management, said, “Bostic has always been a hawk, so it’s reassuring that he supports a 25 basis point hike because he’s been the hawk of hawks.The Fed isn’t crazy, they understand that monetary policy works with a lag, so you’re only now starting to see the impact of the first rate hike, let alone the 400 basis points they added later. “

U.S. official: The U.S. will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth about $400 million on Friday

The latest U.S. military aid package for Ukraine will be announced on Friday in the range of $400 million, mostly in ammunition, two officials and a person familiar with the matter said.

Aid to Ukraine is expected to be a major topic when U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Scholz meet at the White House on Friday.

The aid package is expected to include further supplies of GMLRS rockets for the HIMARS launch system, munitions for Bradley Fighting Vehicles and armored vehicle launch bridges, the sources said on Thursday.

The gear will be funded using the Presidential Withdrawal Authorization (PDA), which the president can authorize in emergencies to remove items and services from U.S. stockpiles without congressional approval.

White House national security spokesman Kirby (John Kirby) said earlier at a news conference that the amount of the new aid package has not been determined, only that more details will be released soon.

U.S. jobless claims continue to fall last week

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell again last week, suggesting the labor market remained strong and at one point stoking financial market concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for a longer period of time.

Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said: “Despite the headlines of layoffs by big tech companies over the past few months, the labor market has shown no new signs of deterioration. Determination of economic needs.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000 in the week ended Feb. 25, the Labor Department said. It was the seventh straight week that initial jobless claims remained below 200,000. Economists had forecast 195,000 initial jobless claims last week.Unadjusted claims fell by 9,297 to 201,710 last week.

There is still no sign that the mass layoffs, mostly in the tech sector, are having a material impact on the labor market, with economists and policymakers arguing that companies have hired too many workers during the pandemic to be representative of the economy as a whole.

Economists also speculate that severance packages kept some laid-off workers, mostly high-wage earners, from filing for unemployment. In December, there were 1.9 job vacancies for every unemployed person, and those who lost their jobs may easily find new ones.

Economists said the model the government uses to remove seasonal fluctuations from the data – known as seasonal adjustment – may also have kept claims low. Seasonal adjustment factors for 2023 will be updated at the end of March.

But even using other seasonal adjustments, economists said the labor market remained tight. Employers appear to be generally reluctant to lay off workers after experiencing hiring difficulties during the pandemic.

U.S. labor costs revised up sharply in Q4, inflation likely to remain high

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed that labor costs climbed much faster in the fourth quarter than previously estimated, further fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer. While recession risks are rising, the labor market remains tight, which will keep inflationary pressures on the back of solid wage growth.

The report showed that unit labor costs — the price of labor required per unit of output — climbed at an annualized 3.2 percent rate in the fourth quarter. The previous value reported in February was up 1.1%. Labor costs climbed 6.9 percent in the third quarter after rising sharply in the two previous quarters.

Labor costs rose 6.5% in 2022, compared with the previous 5.7% reported last month. Economists estimate that labor costs will rise in line with core inflation, which is expected to slow to 4 percent by the end of the year, double the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent inflation target.

Hourly wages will rise 4.7% in 2022. Growth has averaged 5.0 percent over the past five years, well above the 3 percent that some policymakers believe is consistent with the inflation target.

Higher labor costs meant nonfarm productivity, which measures output per worker per hour, rose just 1.7% in the fourth quarter, from 3.0% previously.

“The revised data suggest that the core inflation problem in the U.S. is bigger than previously thought,” said Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “This helps explain the persistence of sticky service price inflation, largely reflecting domestically driven wage costs.”

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies after the data. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.57% on Thursday to close around 104.98.

Fed Waller: If the data continues to be hot, the policy rate should rise above 5.1%-5.4%

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that a string of “hot” data could force the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates to 5.1%-5.4%, higher than the range most Fed policymakers forecast in December.

Waller said recent economic data showing an “overly” strong labor market, strong consumer demand and persistent price pressures called into question the extent of the U.S. central bank’s progress in fighting inflation.

If reports in the coming weeks show that hiring has slowed and inflation resumes its decline after an unexpected acceleration in January, Waller said, “I would favor a few more increases in the target range for the federal funds rate, with the final rate expected to be between 5.1 and 5.1.” 5.4%”.

But he added that “if these data reports continue to overheat, the policy target range for this year will have to be revised upwards further to ensure we don’t lose the momentum we had before the data.”

U.S. bond yields rise as tight job market fuels inflation fears

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb on Thursday after strong jobs data reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates further to cool the economy.

Data from Europe had previously pushed U.S. bond yields higher, and stickier-than-expected inflation data in the euro zone supported expectations that interest rates would rise higher than expected and stay there for longer.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell again last week and data showing U.S. labor costs rose faster than initially estimated in the fourth quarter reinforced the view.

U.S. Treasury yields, which hit new highs on Wednesday, climbed further on Thursday.

Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said, “The upward momentum is strong, and every incremental data point is just helping that momentum continue. Apart from the very tight labor market data … There’s also the upward revision to unit labor cost inflation, so if wage inflation picks up as well, combined with a pick-up in broader inflation, that’s actually going to make the bond market very jittery, concerned that inflation is becoming more entrenched.”

The yield on the 10-year government bond traded above 4% on Thursday, and was at 4.075% in late trading, up about 8 basis points in the day. It once reached a high of 4.091%, a new high since November 14. The two-year Treasury yield, which is more closely linked to monetary policy expectations, hit an intraday high of 4.944%, a new high in more than 15 years. At the beginning of the Asian market on Friday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell back slightly to around 4.054.

In terms of long-term bonds, the 30-year Treasury yield was last at 4.023%, which was the first time since mid-November last year that it rose above 4%.

Markets are pricing in around a 30% chance that the Fed may need to raise rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting, according to CME Group. There is about a 70% chance that the Fed will raise its target range for its benchmark interest rate to 4.75%-5% from the current range of 4.5%-4.75%.

Euro zone headline inflation slows in February but core rises, strengthening rate hike outlook

An unexpected surge in core inflation in the euro zone in February boosted bets that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates super-sharply this spring, with policymakers terrified that price growth could be stickier than previously feared.

Data showed that headline inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January, a smaller-than-expected fall. Core inflation jumped to 5.6% from 5.3%, providing further evidence that past price increases are filtering through to the wider economy.

The ECB had signaled a 50 basis point hike on March 16, and ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed this on Thursday, quelling talk of a bigger hike and shifting focus to the central bank of the May meeting.

“We have every reason to believe that at the next meeting in March, there will be another 50 basis point hike,” Lagarde said. “I don’t have any reason to believe that won’t be the case.”

JPMorgan raises ECB ‘terminal rate’ forecast to 3.75%

JPMorgan on Thursday raised its forecast for peak ECB interest rates for the second time in a week after labor market and inflation data in the euro zone suggested monetary policy would have to tighten further.

JPMorgan now expects the ECB to hit a “terminal rate” of 3.75% in June this year, up from a forecast of 3.50% given last week.

The bank’s economists, led by Greg Fuzesi, said, “The latest report shows that the unemployment rate in the euro area remained at 6.7%, which is actually the lowest level on record, while the core inflation rate has risen further. Overall, the labor market remains strong. , in line with strong employment indicators in business surveys. This is clearly creating inflationary pressures.”

JPMorgan said it expects the ECB to raise rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting, rather than 25 basis points.

On the whole, although the U.S. employment data is relatively strong, the U.S. dollar is still relatively strong, and U.S. bond yields continue to soar, making gold bulls scruples. Tick’s speech suggested that Fed officials will not further increase the pace of interest rate hikes. If other officials express similar views, gold prices may be further supported by medium and long-term bargain hunting. It is expected that gold prices will still be expected to test resistance near the 1860 mark in the short term.

At 10:14 Beijing time, spot gold was at $1,839.20 an ounce.