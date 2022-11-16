Gold Trading Reminder: Two major benefits support the price of gold, “terrorist data” strikes, be wary of short counterattacks



During the Asian session on Wednesday (November 16), spot gold fluctuated slightly and was currently trading around 1774.04. The price of gold hit $1,786.36 an ounce on Tuesday, its highest since August 16, and closed at $1,778.91 an ounce. On the one hand, the U.S. PPI data for October was worse than expected, reinforcing the view that inflation is slowing and the Fed will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. It is expected that the U.S. dollar index once fell to a new low in nearly three months; on the other hand, news that a Russian missile hit Poland aggravated concerns about the geopolitical situation and jointly supported gold prices. Investors need to pay attention to further news on the geopolitical situation.

Tai Wong, senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals, said: “This is almost certainly a mistake and will be painted as such, but Poland is a NATO country, so while gold may not break out to higher prices, it will. Let the market be nervous for a while.”

“Risk appetite has improved. That tends to weaken the dollar,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at payments firm Corpay. Fed officials need to see many months of lower data before pausing the rate hike cycle, but overall price pressures appear to be moving toward Moving in the right direction, the dollar may well have peaked in September.”

Zachary Griffiths, senior investment-grade strategist at CreditSights, pointed out, “The PPI data seems to have constituted a double surprise with the slowdown in CPI growth. At present, the market has given up the terminal interest rate expectations that were once as high as above 5%, and is considering where the policy will go from now on.”

According to CME “Fed Watch”, the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 50 basis points in December to the range of 4.25%-4.50% is 85.4%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 75 basis points is 14.6%. The probability is 55.5%, the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 100 basis points is 39.4%, and the probability of a cumulative rate hike of 125 basis points is 5.1%.

Affected by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, U.S. bond yields have not performed well recently. On Wednesday, the Asian session continued its overnight decline, hitting a low of more than one month to 3.727%, providing support for gold pricesHowever, it is currently supported by the 55-day moving average, and investors need to pay close attention to the possibility of a rebound in U.S. bond yields.

In addition, current surveys show that global fund managers are increasingly worried that the economy will fall into recession and stagflation next year, which is also expected to provide safe-haven support for gold prices in the medium and long term.

In terms of speeches by Fed officials, Philadelphia Fed President Harker said that interest rate hikes should be suspended at an appropriate time to avoid the risk of excessive tightening, but Atlanta Fed President Bostic said that monetary policy tightening has not yet significantly weakened inflation and further interest rate hikes are necessary . That underscores divisions among Fed officials.

Investors on this trading day need to focus on the performance of U.S. retail sales data in October. This data has a great influence on the market and is nicknamed “horror data”. Currently, the market expects U.S. retail sales in October to increase by 0.9% month-on-month. If In line with expectations, it will be the best performance in the past six months. In the short term, it may provide support for the dollar and be negative for gold prices.

From a technical point of view, the gold price outlook is still biased towards bulls, and is still moving towards multiple resistances such as the 200-day moving average around 1803.31. However, the K-line shows that the short-term upward momentum has weakened, and it failed to effectively break through the resistance around the August 16 high of 1783.04 overnight. , KDJ continues to send out short-term overbought signals. Investors need to beware of the short-term callback risk of gold prices. The initial support is around 1770.29 on the 5-day moving average. The high point support on August 25 is around 1765.36, and the low point support this week is currently around 1753.18.

Fundamentals are mainly bullish

[U.S. producer price growth slowed for the fourth consecutive month in October, adding new evidence of slowing inflation]

U.S. producer prices rose less than expected in October as service sector inflation fell for the first time in nearly two years, providing further evidence that inflation is starting to recede, threatening to slow the Federal Reserve’s pace of aggressive rate hikes.

The Labor Department report on Tuesday also showed that the cost of wholesale goods other than food and energy fell, reflecting improving supply chain conditions and slower demand due to higher borrowing costs. This supports economists’ view that commodities are in the process of disinflation.

Data last week showed consumer prices rose less than expected in October, with annual gains below 8 percent for the first time in eight months.

“The report will support the argument that inflation has peaked, especially as pressure from the commodities sector may be easing,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital in New York.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.2 percent in October. Data for September was revised down to show PPI rising 0.2% from 0.4% previously. In the 12 months through October, the PPI increased 8.0%. It was the smallest year-over-year increase since July 2021, following an 8.4% rise in September. Economists had forecast PPI to rise 0.4% month-on-month and 8.3% year-on-year.

A 0.6 percent rise in commodity prices was responsible for the increase in October PPI. Commodity prices rose 0.3% in September. Gasoline prices jumped 5.7%, accounting for 60% of the increase in commodity prices.Food prices rose 0.5%, driven by higher prices for fresh and dried vegetables and eggs

Excluding food and energy, core commodity prices fell 0.1%, the first decline since May 2020, after being unchanged in September.A report on consumer inflation released last week showed that core commodity prices also fell in October.

A slowdown in core commodity inflation has been at the heart of economists’ expectations for a sharp slowdown in inflation next year. Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it expects core inflation to slow sharply and commodity prices to fall.

However, a shift in spending back toward labor-intensive services and a still-tight job market could keep inflation above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Although the PPI data slowed for the fourth straight month, some economists said it was too early to conclude that the Fed would reverse its aggressive tightening path,Inflation, which had previously shown signs of cooling, has picked up again, they noted. They also noted that despite a decline in wholesale service prices in October, services sector inflation remained high.

“The Fed’s concern is the extent to which producer prices get passed through to consumer prices,” said Will Compernolle, senior economist at FHN Financial. The most recalcitrant core service areas of CPI inflation, such as housing, won’t be affected by producer prices anytime soon. The impact of price improvements. “

Prices in services fell 0.1%, the first time since November 2020, after rising 0.2% in September. Trade services, which measures profits made by wholesalers and retailers, fell. Prices for transportation and warehousing services fell 0.2%.

Prices for core services excluding trade, transportation and warehousing rose 0.2%. Prices for core services surged 0.5% in September.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, core PPI rose 0.2 percent in October after rising 0.3 percent in September. In the 12 months through October, core PPI rose 5.4% after rising 5.6% in September.

With the CPI and PPI data out, economists estimate that the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2%-0.3% in October after climbing 0.5% in September. The core PCE price index is expected to have risen 5.0% in October after rising 5.1% in September from a year earlier. The Fed tracks the PCE price index to gauge achievement of its inflation target.

Some are concerned about price increases in most health services in October, which they say are driven by wages.

“This could be a more worrisome inflation dynamic because Fed officials have been reluctant to acknowledge that wages are driving the strong price increases,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

[An explosion in a Polish border village killed two people, and Russia denied that it was caused by its stray bullets]

Two people were killed in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, NATO allies are investigating unconfirmed reports that the blast was caused by Russian stray bullets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia launched missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities in what Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes since the Russian invasion in nearly nine months. Some missiles hit the western city of Lviv, less than 80 kilometers from the Polish border.

The possibility that a deliberate or accidental Russian attack could lead to an explosion in Poland, a NATO member, has raised alarm. NATO is committed to collective defense.

A NATO official said the alliance was investigating the reports and was coordinating closely with ally Poland.

The Associated Press, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, reported that the explosion in a village in eastern Poland called Przewodow was attributed to a Russian missile flying into Poland.

The Pentagon said it could not confirm whether the Russian missile landed in Poland.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said: “We are aware of media reports that two Russian missiles hit a site in Poland near the Ukrainian border. I can tell you that we currently have no information to corroborate these reports and we are investigating further .”

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday denied reports that a Russian missile hit Polish territory, calling it a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the government’s National Security and Defense Committee on Tuesday night, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

Muller said that we are improving the combat readiness level of the military and verifying the need to start NATO Article IV consultations.

Poland’s ZET radio station reported that two stray bullets hit Przewodow, killing two people, without elaborating. The village is only 6 km from the border with Poland and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, without providing evidence, that “Russian missiles hit Poland”.

Senior officials from NATO members Germany, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia said they were working with Poland and other allies to gather more information.

A NATO spokesman said on the 15th local time that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold urgent talks with the ambassadors of member states on the missile explosion in Poland on the 16th.

[Russian military experts believe that the Ukrainian S-300 missile may have fallen into Poland]

Well-known Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik News Agency that the missiles of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system may have landed in the village of Pshevodow in Poland, and it is impossible for Russian cruise missiles to fall into Polish territory.

He said: “Ukrainian S-300 system anti-aircraft missiles that were activated abnormally may fly to Polish territory. We have seen such examples before, including Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missiles hitting their own houses.”

At the same time, Leonkov emphasized that Russian cruise missiles are high-precision weapons, and their purpose is to be used under conditions of strong confrontation by enemy electronic warfare and air defense systems, and it is actually impossible to make them deviate from the course.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba issued a document late at night on November 15, saying that the accusation of “Ukrainian missiles falling on Poland” is a “conspiracy theory.”

[Udo was attacked by Russian missiles]

By evening, Russia had fired 110 missiles and 10 Iranian-made attack drones into Ukraine, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Zelensky said that the main target of this round of missile strikes was energy infrastructure, as before, but only 10 preset targets were hit in total.

“It is clear what the enemy wants. He will not achieve it,” he said in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app. Kyiv said the strike would only strengthen Ukraine’s resolve to push back Russian forces.

Sixteen of Ukraine’s 24 regions, including Kyiv, lost energy supplies as a result of the attacks, affecting millions of people, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said in a statement.

[Federal Reserve Harker said that interest rate hikes should be suspended at the right time to avoid the risk of excessive tightening]

The Fed should pause rate hikes once policy rates become restrictive enough to push inflation back toward its 2 percent target, Philadelphia Fed President Harker said on Tuesday.

“As long as we have a sustained and meaningful push to bring inflation back down, I think we can continue to raise rates as necessary, but also pause when appropriate,” Harker said at a conference in Philadelphia, reiterating his comments made last week. point of view. “I just don’t think we need to go all the way up … and then all the way down, I don’t think it makes sense policy-wise.”

[Bank of America Survey: Global Fund Managers Are Increasingly Concerned About a Recession and Stagflation Next Year]

Respondents to a closely watched survey of global investor sentiment released on Tuesday showed growing concern that the world economy will experience recession and stagflation next year.

Ninety-two percent of respondents to Bofa’s monthly survey of global fund managers now predict “stagflation” in 2023, while 77 percent think a recession is likely. And, for the first time since the survey began, more respondents expected bond yields to fall in the next year than to rise.

The survey also showed that persistently high inflation remains the biggest “tail risk” in the eyes of money managers, while the two biggest “contrarian trades” are now “long” emerging markets and “short” the dollar.

The fundamentals are mainly negative

[Fed Bostic said monetary policy tightening has not significantly weakened inflation, and further interest rate hikes are necessary]

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said on Tuesday he sees little evidence that the central bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation and that borrowing costs would have to rise further for that to happen.

“Monetary tightening has not yet constrained business activity to the point of undermining inflation substantially,” Bostic said in an article posted on the Atlanta Fed’s website. “I expect further rate hikes will be needed” to make policy restrictive enough to push inflation back to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Bostic did not indicate whether he was in favor of a slower pace of future rate hikes, or how much more the Fed might need to raise its benchmark overnight rate. The rate range is currently 3.75%-4.00%.

Like other Fed policymakers who have spoken recently, Bostic made it clear that the Fed’s battle to contain price pressures is not over and that interest rates will continue to rise even in the face of a broader economic slowdown risk.

However, he said a recession was avoidable, but added that the likelihood of such a scenario was “stronger than the alternative scenario where inflation becomes entrenched”.

He said there were “glimmers of hope” surrounding some aspects of inflation, including a slowdown in the rate of rise in commodity prices. But, “we’re going to need to see a slowdown in service price growth as well, and so far, we haven’t seen that.”

Bostic also noted that a tight labor market continues to put upward pressure on wages. “Right now, the FOMC’s first priority is to rein in unacceptably high inflation.”

Once the Fed’s policy rate reaches an appropriately restrictive level, it will need to stay there “until we see convincing evidence that inflation is firmly on track to move back toward 2 percent,” Bostic said. on track”. (

[Fed Governor Cook: The Fed is focused on solving the problem of “too high” inflation]

Fed Governor Tim Cook said on Tuesday that the central bank is focused on addressing the problem of “too high” inflation, while businesses and elected officials may be better equipped to address differences in the labor market.

“Monetary policy is known to be a blunt weapon,” Cook said at an event hosted by the Bank of Canada on economic, financial and central bank diversity, fairness and inclusion. We want a sustainable, strong labor market.”

[Swiss National Bank President Jordan once again hinted at further interest rate hikes in the future]

The Swiss National Bank once again strongly hinted at further interest rate hikes on Tuesday, with President Jordan saying the current monetary policy is too loose to deal with inflation in Switzerland.

The SNB has raised interest rates twice this year to 0.5 percent after keeping its policy rate at minus 0.75 percent for more than seven years. The central bank also allowed nominal appreciation of the Swiss franc to limit the impact of rising import prices.

“Monetary policy is still expansionary and we are likely to adjust monetary policy again,” he said in Zurich.

“Monetary policy will likely have to be tightened,” he added at an event, adding that further rate hikes “can’t be ruled out.”

The market expects the SNB to raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 15, a forecast Jordan said was aware of, adding that the market expects the central bank’s policy rate range to rise to 1.5%-2% over the next two years .

Jordan said inflation had become more prevalent in Switzerland, spreading beyond energy and commodities directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine, with about 50 percent of the items in the country’s consumer price index (CPI) rising in price.

“Our goal is to push inflation back into a range of price stability,” he added, noting that other major central banks have also been raising rates.

On the whole, the U.S. PPI data further strengthened the Fed’s expectation of slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes, and the geopolitical trends tended to be tense, providing support for gold prices. There is a chance for further fluctuations in gold prices, but in the short term, we need to pay close attention to the trend of the dollar and U.S. bond yields. Because the U.S. dollar index bottomed out overnight and U.S. bond yields were supported by the 55-day moving average, all hinted that a rebound is expected, which may put pressure on gold prices in the short term; Suppress gold prices in the short term.

At 09:54 Beijing time, spot gold was at $1,773.75 an ounce.