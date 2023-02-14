Home Business Gold: Turkey to suspend some imports after recent earthquakes
Turkey to suspend some gold imports to cushion the economic impact of last week’s devastating earthquakes. This is what emerges from some rumors reported today by Bloomberg, according to which the suspension was proposed by the Treasury and Finance Ministry and will concern gold purchases that fall under the “cash against goods” category from abroad.

Recall that in recent years, Turkey’s gold imports have increased as more and more Turks have bought bullion to protect their wealth from rising inflation and a weakening national currency.

Suffice it to say that in January this year alone Turkey imported $5.1 billion worth of gold and last year the country had a current account deficit of $48.8 billion last year .

