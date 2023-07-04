Golden Cream Puff for Pom-Bear Oven Minis

Mondelez (Milka, Oreo, Toblerone) occupies two places. The bake rolls were formerly sold under the Seven Days brand. Under the new Tuc brand, the pack is 40 percent smaller and 139 percent more expensive, a classic case of shrinkflation: “In 2023, a certain phenomenon made it easy for Foodwatch to find products that qualified for the golden cream puff. Through the so-called shrinkflation, i.e. the same or higher price with a smaller pack size, many companies have re-advertised their products.”

Also read: Now everyone is eating fewer chips, whether they like it or not

Only the manufacturers’ excuses are even bolder than their advertising lies and consumer deception. All brands “awarded” by Foodwatch justify their products. Opposite the mirror Intersnack points out that the reason for the high sugar content of the chips is a different manufacturing process. Yet they misleadingly and blatantly advertise the bogus label of their Pom Bear chips with a 500 percent higher sugar content to health-conscious parents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

