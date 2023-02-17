13
- Golden Time · Daily Discussion on Gold (February 17): Inflation data rebounds as Fed officials “hawk” and gold prices continue to weaken Sina
- Foreign exchange trading reminder: PPI data once again boosted the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, and the dollar continued to climb Provider FX678 Ying Wei Cai Qing
- Financial Breakfast on February 17: U.S. employment and inflation data exacerbate interest rate hike concerns, gold rebounds from a one-month low Huitong.com
- Forex trading alert: “horror data” boosts interest rate hike prospects, dollar rises to near six-week high Sina
- Yingwei Financial Market Express: The new economic data is mixed, and the Fed continues to raise interest rates, and concerns remain high Provided by Investing.com Ying Wei Cai Qing
