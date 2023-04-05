Listen to the audio version of the article

It is said that Cesare Cassina had a bad character. Even Aurelio Zanotta was not an easy man. Different in age and socio-cultural references that inspired their entrepreneurial activity, both loved experimenting and taking risks, investing in the talent of young designers who would become great masters of design. Both have given birth to two companies and hundreds of products that are among the most beautiful and recognized icons of Italian furniture.

The history of these companies, which for decades continued on rather distant tracks in terms of style and reference target, meets today thanks to an operation that will make a lot of noise in the design world: Cassina, which today is part of the Haworth Lifestyle Design group has in fact acquired Zanotta and will coordinate its activities and future development plan.

A new brand in the Haworth Lifestyle Design stable

Zanotta, internationally renowned for its irreverent and experimental design furniture (including the legendary Sacco armchair, the Mezzadro stool and the Sciangai coat stand), thus joins the large portfolio of brands already present in the Haworth Lifestyle Design group (ex Poltrona Frau Group): Poltrona Frau, Cappellini, Cassina, Ceccotti, JANUS et Cie, Karakter, Luxury Living, Luminaire and Interni.

With a turnover of 850 million euros and 2,200 employees, the holding is today one of the largest companies in the world operating in the furniture-design sector. It is part of the Haworth group, one of the world’s largest commercial furniture operators, with headquarters in the United States, a turnover of approximately 2.5 billion dollars and 7,500 employees worldwide.

A brand present in 56 museums around the world

Acquired in 2017 by the Tecno group, Zanotta currently has a turnover of around 25 million euros and is present in over 700 specialized stores in 50 countries. Active in both the residential and contract sectors, the company founded by Aurelio Zanotta in 1954 in Nova Milanese is today one of the most represented and recognizable design companies in Italian design, thanks also to the presence of 330 products in its catalog in 56 museums all over the world and to the resonance given by the four ADI Golden Compasses received in these 70 years.