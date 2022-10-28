Golden Week Review: The decline in gold prices is limited, the US GDP is hard to hide the economic decline, and the FED hawks want to show weakness



Spot gold prices fell again this week, but the downside is limited. Although the U.S. GDP returned to growth in the third quarter and the labor market remained strong, the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time in November. But a slowdown in consumer spending signaled a weak economic outlook and the Federal Reserve is likely to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in December, sending the dollar index tumbling for a second week in a row.

As of press time, spot gold fell 0.20% to US$1,652.53 per ounce; the US dollar index fell 0.84% ​​to 105.688, hitting a new intraday low of 109.527 since September 20.

GDP in the third quarter can hardly hide economic weakness

The U.S. economy expanded by 2.6% in the third quarter, beating expectations by 0.2 percentage points and ending the previous two quarters of contraction amid a narrowing trade deficit. But the data overstated the health of the U.S. economy as domestic demand was at its weakest in nearly two years as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates sharply.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s third-quarter gross domestic product report released on Thursday (Oct. 27) also showed that residential investment contracted for the sixth straight quarter, the longest contraction since the housing market crash in 2006, as the The industry has struggled under pressure from soaring mortgage rates.

While headline inflation has slowed sharply since the second quarter, underlying price pressures remain high, and downside risks have increased as the Federal Reserve aggressively hiked rates in response to high inflation not seen in 40 years.

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said: “While the GDP numbers are stellar, behind the scenes, the outlook for the U.S. economy is dimmer and clearly losing steam. With the full impact of the Fed already and imminently raising rates still to be felt, The economy appears poised for a mild downturn in the first half of next year.”

Final domestic private-sector sales, which exclude trade, inventories and government spending, edged up just 0.1%, a sign that higher borrowing costs are starting to eat into demand. It was the slowest increase in this measure of domestic demand since the second quarter of 2020. GDP growth cannot be sustained without domestic private sector growth.

A weaker dollar this week is undoubtedly bullish for gold, but there is no reason to be overly bullish on gold just yet. Gold may have to wait until 2023 for a better performance, when it may find demand from safe-haven funds as the U.S. economic slump unfolds further.

Consumer spending slows

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to 1.4% in the third quarter from 2.0% in the second quarter. Spending was hampered by lower goods, mainly automobiles and food and beverages, reflecting motor vehicle shortages. And consumer spending on services increased, driven by healthcare and international travel.

And inflation remains uncomfortably high. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the U.S. core PCE price index rose 4.5% year-on-year at a preliminary annualized rate in the third quarter, more than double the Fed’s 2% target.

As commodity demand cools and supply chain bottlenecks ease, retailers are saddled with excess merchandise, forcing them to slow the pace of inventory buildup. Business inventories increased by $61.9 billion in the third quarter, down from $110.2 billion in the second quarter.

Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, said: “Inventory that used to clog the port has moved to retailer warehouses, and this is when demand is weak. As the inventory adjustment process progresses, the economy may into a recession.”

ACY Securities chief economist Clifford Bennett said,Gold is “relatively stable” above $1,600. If the selling pressure from sovereign funds subsides in the coming months, gold could see a sharp rise to $1,850-$2,200 in 2023.

Fed hawks forced to slow down?

Economic data from the third quarter may have little impact on the Fed’s monetary policy in November, although Fed officials may take some comfort from weaker demand, with the Fed firmly set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The Fed has raised rates by 300 basis points this year, the fastest pace of rate hikes in an entire generation and more.

But unless some external event reignites a surge in price pressures, inflation will fall in the coming months as interest rate hikes dampen demand, market competition intensifies and supply chain pressures ease. Fed officials may be forced to turn to a slower pace of interest rate hikes, possibly down to 50 basis points in December.

Commerzbank strategists noted,There have been some recent signs that the pace of Fed rate hikes may be slowing after an expected 75 basis point hike next week. This can be interpreted as a signal that there is huge upside potential for gold once the end of the sharp rate hike is determined.

San Francisco Fed President Daly said over the weekend that the Fed should avoid sending the economy into an “unforced downturn” and that it was time to start talking about a slower pace of interest rate hikes. It’s just as important that the Fed doesn’t want to over-tighten policy, just as it doesn’t want high inflation to get out of hand.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown on Tuesday urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to prudently tighten monetary policy to prevent millions of Americans already suffering from high inflation from losing their jobs.

The U.S. dollar extended its two-week streak of intense sell-offs amid expectations that the pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow. The softening of rhetoric from Fed officials provided room for the dollar to correct lower and for gold to find more footing.

Employment remains strong

But a strong labor market is pushing up wages. The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that initial jobless claims rose slightly last week. Initial jobless claims remained significantly low despite reports of some companies laying off workers, mostly in interest-rate-sensitive industries.

Companies raise wages to compete for labor. While this may not be a source of inflation, Fed officials believe a more balanced labor supply and demand would help ease price increases. Service providers are more reliant on labor, and this segment has seen the fastest price increases of late.

Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York, said: “Employers experiencing labor shortages seem reluctant to lay off workers even if the economy slows. We don’t want jobless claims to drop significantly below current levels, but in We also don’t expect a significant increase in jobless claims or unemployment before we enter a recession.”

Economic soft landing seeds take root

The U.S. dollar index is up about 16 percent year-to-date, meaning imported goods are cheaper for Americans. Combined with lower oil and other commodity prices, as well as easing supply chain bottlenecks and lower transportation costs, import prices could be a powerful drag on U.S. inflation.

In a recent forecast analysis, JPMorgan economists said the impending “inflation downturn” not only portends a sharp slowdown in import prices, but could contract by 2.5% by the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs said in a recent analysis that the seeds of a soft landing by the Fed may be taking root in the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation without triggering a recession: Labor imbalances are improving for some key industries, mainly It’s because of fewer job openings, and those are also industries with relatively slow wage growth.

Goldman Sachs believes thatA sharp easing of monetary policy from the Fed or a reversal in inflation is not a necessary condition for the dollar to peak. But if the market thinks the Fed may be on the verge of pausing rate hikes, or if the Fed signals a turnaround, the dollar could peak ahead of schedule. The dollar peaking time point may be closer than the market thinks.