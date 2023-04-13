Home Business Goldman no longer expects Fed rate hike in June, warns dollar weakness near limit
Goldman no longer expects Fed rate hike in June, warns dollar weakness near limit

Goldman no longer expects Fed rate hike in June, warns dollar weakness near limit

China Business News 2023-04-13 16:00:55

Goldman Sachs’ latest research report released on Wednesday showed that it still expects the Fed to raise interest rates in May, but no longer expects the Fed to raise interest rates in June. At the same time, Goldman Sachs has lowered the target range for the Fed’s terminal interest rate from 5.25% to 5.5% to 5.0% to 5.25%. Goldman Sachs had previously expected the Fed to raise interest rates back-to-back at its May and June meetings.

Goldman Sachs’ latest research report released on Wednesday showed that it still expects the Fed to raise interest rates in May, but no longer expects the Fed to raise interest rates in June. At the same time, Goldman Sachs has lowered the target range for the Fed’s terminal interest rate from 5.25% to 5.5% to 5.0% to 5.25%. Goldman Sachs had previously expected the Fed to raise interest rates back-to-back at its May and June meetings.

