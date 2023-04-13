Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-13

Goldman Sachs’ latest research report released on Wednesday showed that it still expects the Fed to raise interest rates in May, but no longer expects the Fed to raise interest rates in June. At the same time, Goldman Sachs has lowered the target range for the Fed’s terminal interest rate from 5.25% to 5.5% to 5.0% to 5.25%. Goldman Sachs had previously expected the Fed to raise interest rates back-to-back at its May and June meetings.

