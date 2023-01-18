Home Business Goldman, profit halved after fintech cold shower. Morgan Stanley is also down
Goldman, profit halved after fintech cold shower. Morgan Stanley is also down

The protagonists of Wall Street account for budgets under pressure and the investment bank par excellence, Goldman Sachs, suffers the most: it was affected by a 66% drop in profits in the fourth quarter of 2022, highlighting the worst disappointment compared to the expectations in the last decade: profits, affected by the crisis in securities placements and mergers and acquisitions, have slipped to 1.33 billion dollars, equal to 3.32 dollars per share against the 5.48 anticipated by analysts.

