Goldman Sachs: 20 Stocks Booming Because of AI

AI will boost the US economy, although its long-term effects are still unclear.

Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin estimates that the AI-driven upside for US stocks could be over 14 percent.

In a recent report, analysts at Goldman Sachs highlighted 20 stocks that could benefit from the rise of AI.

It’s no secret that the proliferation of artificial intelligence has fueled investor interest in the space.

