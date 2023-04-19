Goldman Sachs (-3%), disappointing Q1 accounts

Goldman Sachs falls by 3,5% a quota $339 per share on Wall Street following its first quarter results. The investment bank released lower-than-expected numbers for the first quarter, hurt by a slowdown in business and a sizable loss on the sale of its personal loan portfolio – Marcus.

Goldman Sachs, i numeri

The investment bank said profit for the first quarter was 3.23 billion dollars, down by 18% compared to a year ago. By comparison JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America reported higher profits. In terms of earnings per share it is 8,79 dollars per share, above estimates of $8.14 per share.

In addition, Goldman Sachs reported first quarter revenue of 12.22 billion dollars, down by 5% compared to a year ago. So under estimates compared to 12.76 billion dollars expected by analysts.

“The events of the first quarter acted as a real-life stress test, demonstrating the resilienza di Goldman Sachs and of the major financial institutions of the United States – commented the CEO David Solomon – Our deeply ingrained risk management culture, strong liquidity and strong capital position have enabled us to continue to support our clients and deliver strong performance.” We operate from a position of strength and we remain focused on executing our strategy to further grow our core Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management franchises,” he added.

The bank led by David Solomon said it took a heavy loss linked to the Marcus portfolio it has already sold. It also expects consumer loan losses to gradually worsen across the industry, and personal loans are among the riskiest consumer loans because they are often unsecured.

Business slows down on Wall Street

Goldman Sachs reported that the decrease in turnover compared to the first quarter of 2022 reflects the decrease in net revenues of the Global Banking & Markets area (-16% to $8.44 billion, but still up 30% compared to the fourth quarter), partially offset by the significant increase in net revenues of Asset & Wealth Management and Platform Solutions.

In detail, the area relating to global marketsreports a reduction of 26% a 1.58 billion of investment banking fees, a 17% drop to €3.93 billion in FICC area revenues (fixed income, commodities and currencies) and a 7% drop in equity revenues to €3.02 billion.

Asset and Wealth Management Division revenues were up by 24% to 3.22 billion (-10% from the fourth quarter), while Platform Solutions revenues jumped by 110% to 564 million. In the quarter, operating expenses were up by 9% a 8.4 billionwith an efficiency ratio that rose from 59.7% to 68.7%.

The net revenues related to the division Equities were $3.02 billion, down 7% from the first quarter of 2022, due to significantly lower net revenues in theequity brokerage both in derivatives and in cash products. Net revenues in equity financing were significantly higher, mainly reflecting the increase in spreads.