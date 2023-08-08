Goldman Sachs: $36 million in bank assets frozen

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

A Moscow court has temporarily frozen Goldman Sachs’ $36 million Russian assets.

The bank’s stakes in Russian companies such as Gazprom and Sberbank were frozen.

Russian-owned bank Otkritie claims Goldman failed to honor a $6.4 million swap agreement, which sparked the seizure.

Goldman Sachs is facing the fallout from Western sanctions against Russian companies after a Moscow court temporarily froze $36 million in assets.

The Moscow Arbitration Court temporarily seized 37 million shares in Russian retailer Detsky worth about $27 million (24.6 plus smaller holdings in Sberbank, Gazprom and Lukoil, all owned by the Goldman III SICAV fund, like the Financial Timesreported.

The hostile move comes after Russia’s Otkritie Bank, which has been hit by western sanctions, claimed that Goldman Sachs’ plans to scale back operations in Russia have broken the ground for a $6.4 million swap deal (May 5). .84 billion euros).

Goldman Sachs pulled out of Russia early

Goldman Sachs claimed the sanctions prevented it from meeting debt obligations, the source said.

Since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Bank has severed ties with Moscow. In March 2022, at the height of the invasion, Goldman became the first major US institution to go out of business in Russia, although the FT reports that the downsizing is ongoing.

“Goldman Sachs is ceasing its business in Russia in accordance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” the bank said in a statement to Insider at the time.

Some employees of the bank were transferred from Moscow to Dubai at the request of the bank.

However, cutting off business ties with Russia has proved problematic for several European companies. An FT poll found firms lost $100 billion (€91.3 million) by pulling out of Moscow.

