Goldman Sachs: 5 stocks benefiting from music industry growth

Favorable demographic trends and technology will drive music industry growth, according to Goldman Sachs

The investment bank expects streaming services to continue increasing their subscription prices.

The bankers are convinced that AI will also help artists to produce music faster and more cheaply.

The business side of the music industry is constantly evolving, especially as technology advances. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and the pressure on streaming models, the industry is at a tipping point, according to Goldman Sachs.

