Home » Goldman Sachs analysis: These are 9 top stocks
Business

Goldman Sachs analysis: These are 9 top stocks

by admin
Goldman Sachs analysis: These are 9 top stocks

Goldman Sachs found nine stocks that were ranked as “common favorites” by two different Goldman Sachs indices.
Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs analysts recently examined what hedge and mutual funds bought in the first quarter.

Both fund types sold their positions in financials and switched to more defensive stocks.

Goldman Sachs found nine “common favorites” among stocks that hedge funds and mutual funds bought.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Late last week, the S&P 500 stock index briefly touched its highest level since August of last year, capping a stunning rally that has sent the index up 11.3 percent year-to-date.

See also  Africa: progress in promoting intra-African trade

You may also like

Focus Interview: “Numbers” Set the Benchmark to Inspire...

Inflation cools down: 4 charts offer hope for...

The Milan Stock Exchange lukewarm waiting for the...

Who lives in Germany in the largest apartments

“I prefer her to the gift”, but she...

The acceleration of low-carbon transformation of office buildings...

Audi cuts salaries of works councils on suspicion...

Del Vecchio legacy, succession rebus. Feud between the...

Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with...

Stadium, the San Donato hypothesis comes forward. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy