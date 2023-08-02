Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic Found Dead in Brooklyn Neighborhood

Title: Goldman Sachs Analyst Found Dead in Brooklyn Neighborhood

Subtitle: John Castic, 27, Identified as the Victim

Authorities have identified the body found in Brooklyn’s Little Newtown Creek as that of 27-year-old investment bank analyst John Castic, who went missing over the weekend. The New York Police Department confirmed the news on Tuesday. Castic’s body was discovered floating face down in the creek and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police statement, Castic was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning after attending a concert at the popular night club Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg. The location where his body was found is less than 800 meters away from where he disappeared.

The discovery was made by a witness who saw a shirtless, bloated body floating face down in the English Kills, an arm of the East River tributary. The witness immediately notified the police, who dispatched the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit to recover the body. Initial reports suggest that there were no apparent signs of trauma, with drowning listed as the probable cause of death.

Castic, originally from Illinois and residing in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, joined Goldman Sachs in August 2022, following his time at Haver Analytics and Alvarez & Marsal. He held a degree in Finance from DePaul University, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

Tragically, Castic’s death comes just weeks after the body of Karl Clemente, also 27, was found in the same creek near the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub. While it remains unclear if foul play was involved in either case, sources indicate that Clemente’s death did not appear suspicious.

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO, David Solomon, expressed his condolences and described Castic as a dedicated and motivated member of the investment bank’s team. Solomon stated that Castic’s passing has deeply saddened the Goldman Sachs family.

Friends and colleagues remember Castic as a charismatic and responsible individual, always with a smile on his face and a keen sense of humor. Despite the shocking news, they maintain that Castic’s disappearance and death were out of character.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Castic and Clemente have brought attention to the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub. In recent years, the venue has faced scrutiny for alleged drug use and several deaths among its patrons. The owner, Juergen “Billy” Bildstein, claims that the venue has been unfairly targeted by authorities.

As the investigation into John Castic’s death continues, his friends and family are left grappling with the sudden loss of a beloved individual. They hope to find answers and clearer circumstances surrounding his tragic demise, grieving their friend who touched the lives of so many.

