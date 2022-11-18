© Reuters



Yingwei Finance Investing – Goldman Sachs said the dollar will continue to rise next year.

Goldman Sachs strategists led by Dominic Wilson said in a research note that the dollar still has plenty of room to rise as the U.S. economy and labor market show resilience while other central banks struggle to keep up with the Fed’s rate hikes.

In their report, they expect the dollar’s rise to be choppy.

Entering 2022, the U.S. dollar index has risen by 10.95% due to the Fed’s sharp rate hike, but Fed officials still maintain a tough hawkish stance.

Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. to avoid an outright recession, with only a 35% chance of one occurring in the next 12 months.

