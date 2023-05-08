Home » Goldman Sachs cautious about rate cuts by the end of the year
Goldman Sachs cautious about rate cuts by the end of the year

by admin
Experts at Goldman Sachs have joined those at Barclays in advising their clients not to expect interest rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve.

This, despite the fact that the markets continue to price a level of the cost of money on average about 70 basis points lower than the current one.

Historically, American bank analysts say, after a cycle of hikes and two decisions to leave the status quo, the most common scenario in the following six months was that of a Fed on standby.

Therefore, the strategists at Goldman Sachs and Barclays advise their clients to adopt a cautious stance on the forecasts of interest rate cuts, believing it more likely that the central bank behaves in line with the past, keeping them unchanged in the short term.

