Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecasts in China. Stock markets down, dividend detachment in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European stock exchanges are down: traders are taking a break after brilliant performances overcoming the week of central banks (+1.5% Stoxx600 and +2.6% Milan) and also the Asian stock markets, which experienced the best eighth of the last five months, they have also fallen due to the cut in estimates on the Chinese economy made by Goldman Sachs analysts. Markets will be closed in the US for Juneteenth, the federal holiday that celebrates the liberation of African American slaves.

Leaving the appointments with the Federal Reserve and the ECB behind – but on Wednesday 21 the chairman of the Fed Powel will speak to the Financial Services Committee of the House – operators are looking at the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank scheduled for Thursday while the bet on new stimulus measures by Beijing to support the recovery is rising. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, cut its GDP growth estimates for China this year to 5.4% from 6.0%.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index ex Japan dropped 0.8%, after hitting a four-month high in the previous session and ending the week up 3%, its best since January. The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down (NIKKEI 225) after hitting a 30-year high. Hong Kong (HANG SENG) is also down. Goldman Sachs cut its Chinese GDP growth forecast for this year to 5.4% from 6.0% on Sunday, following other banks that cut growth expectations for the world‘s second-largest economy. We are looking at the next moves by the Chinese central bank to stimulate the economy with the expected interventions on the rates of loans to households and businesses

Dividend detachment for 4 big names in Milan

In Piazza Affari, the week opens with a session marked by the ex-dividend date: four big companies that will deal ex-dividend (Hera, Poste Italiane, Snam and Terna) and this will determine a technical drop on the index of 0.23% at the start . Beware of the reaction of Pirelli & C after the Italian government has exercised the powers of Golden Power to limit the influence on corporate management and governance of the main Chinese shareholder Sinochem. The banks did well, starting with Banca Mps; lively Leonardo during the week of the Paris-Le Bourget international aeronautics and space show; Telecom Italia also did well with the board of directors engaged from today to examine the new offers on the infrastructural network.

BTp, spread remains below 160 points



The spread between BTp and Bund is stable, with the 10-year benchmark BTp remaining below 160 basis points. The spread between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is 158 points from 157 basis points on the previous day. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP, which rises to 4.05% from 4.03% on Friday evening, is unchanged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

