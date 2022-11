Goldman Sachs economists estimate that inflation in the United States will slow rapidly in 2023, reflecting the easing of supply chain problems and slower wage growth.

The US investment bank expects the core PCE measure to drop to 2.9% by December 2023 from the current 5.1%, with weaker commodity prices and a stronger dollar also weighing on inflation.

Last week the October inflation reading was + 7.7% yoy, the slowest pace since January.